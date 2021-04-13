iPhone 13 Base Model Rumored to Feature Diagonal Rear Camera Layout

Indian tech blog MySmartPrice has obtained 3D renders of what it claims will be the standard iPhone 13 model, revealing a familiar design with a few notable changes, including a smaller notch and a new diagonal rear camera layout. The website says it received the renders from unnamed "industry sources."



A smaller notch has already been rumored several times for the entire iPhone 13 lineup, but this is the first time we've heard that the rear cameras may be positioned diagonally on the standard iPhone 13 with a 6.1-inch display. By comparison, the dual Wide and Ultra Wide lenses on the standard iPhone 12 model are vertically stacked.

It's unclear why the rear cameras might be positioned diagonally on the iPhone 13, or if the design will extend to the iPhone 13 mini, but there are several camera-related changes rumored for iPhone 13 models that would perhaps necessitate the change. In January, for example, supply chain news website DigiTimes reported that sensor-shift optical image stabilization would be extended to the entire iPhone 13 lineup.

MySmartPrice does not have an established track record as it relates to renders for upcoming Apple products, so this leak should be treated with some skepticism until it is backed by other sources. Apple is currently expected to unveil the iPhone 13 lineup in September, so we're still several months away from the devices becoming official.