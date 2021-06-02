Apple Highlights Benefits of the Wallet App, Apple Pay, and Apple Cash on New Webpages

by

Apple today introduced a new mini website that's dedicated to the Wallet app on the iPhone, highlighting the benefits and features that are available.

wallet app website
Apple explains that debit and credit cards can be added to the Wallet app "with no added effort," making them available for Apple Pay. The site also promotes Apple Cash and Apple Card, both Wallet app features, as well as transit cards that can be added to Wallet.

The Wallet app also supports airline boarding passes, loyalty cards, movie tickets, student IDs, and car keys (BMW only), plus content added to ‌iPhone‌ is mirrored on Apple Watch.

The Wallet app lives right on your ‌iPhone‌. It's where you securely keep your credit and debit cards, transit cards, boarding passes, tickets, car keys, and more -- all in one place. And it all works with ‌iPhone‌ or Apple Watch, so you can take less with you but always bring more.

The Wallet webpage was first noticed by 9to5Mac, and it comes right alongside redesigned Apple Pay and Apple Cash sites that highlight the benefits of the two payment features, which include ease of use, security, privacy, and wide acceptance in the U.S.

‌Apple Pay‌ is the one way to pay. It replaces your physical cards and cash with an easier, safer, more secure, and private payment method -- whether you're in a store, online, or sending cash to friends or family. It's money, made modern.

Apple Cash works a lot like a debit card. Make secure, contactless purchases -- both in stores and online. Send and receive money with just a text. Share funds with your kids on their own Apple Cash card. No matter how you use Apple Cash, you get simplicity and safety you can put money on.

All of the new pages include Wallet and ‌Apple Pay‌ FAQs and options to "Add a card" to the Wallet on ‌iPhone‌ or iPad or the Wallet section of the System Preferences on Mac.

Tags: Wallet, Apple Cash

Top Rated Comments

countryside Avatar
countryside
1 hour ago at 02:19 pm
Add drivers license and student id and I would be very happy.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
45 minutes ago at 02:45 pm

I always thought that Apple Pay was Apple Pay regardless of how you used it, but apparently not. Tried to buy something the other day with my Apple Pay Cash balance and the merchant wouldn’t let me. Told me they only support Apple Pay using cards
it's a Discover debit card - maybe it's because that place does not accept Discover?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iGeneo Avatar
iGeneo
56 minutes ago at 02:35 pm

Add drivers license and student id and I would be very happy.
Would love to see that… also, it would be a great “next step” for a Passport. Time for the world to get with the program
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dogslobber Avatar
dogslobber
54 minutes ago at 02:36 pm
No thanks. I'll stick to my checkbook.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Michael Scrip Avatar
Michael Scrip
54 minutes ago at 02:36 pm
Last night I discovered I could add my Allstate car insurance card to Apple Wallet.

I've also got my Sam's Club card in there... and a couple store loyalty cards.

And I absolutely love how my Lowe's Hardware card pops up when I enter the store. And of course I use it for boarding passes and my debit card.

I'm pretty impressed with the Wallet app.

:)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wesd1234 Avatar
Wesd1234
53 minutes ago at 02:38 pm
Not the best day to advertise Apple Pay/Wallet with all these issues with Apple Card ??
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
