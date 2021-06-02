Apple Highlights Benefits of the Wallet App, Apple Pay, and Apple Cash on New Webpages

Apple today introduced a new mini website that's dedicated to the Wallet app on the iPhone, highlighting the benefits and features that are available.



Apple explains that debit and credit cards can be added to the Wallet app "with no added effort," making them available for Apple Pay. The site also promotes Apple Cash and Apple Card, both Wallet app features, as well as transit cards that can be added to Wallet.

The Wallet app also supports airline boarding passes, loyalty cards, movie tickets, student IDs, and car keys (BMW only), plus content added to ‌iPhone‌ is mirrored on Apple Watch.

The Wallet app lives right on your ‌iPhone‌. It's where you securely keep your credit and debit cards, transit cards, boarding passes, tickets, car keys, and more -- all in one place. And it all works with ‌iPhone‌ or Apple Watch, so you can take less with you but always bring more.

The Wallet webpage was first noticed by 9to5Mac, and it comes right alongside redesigned Apple Pay and Apple Cash sites that highlight the benefits of the two payment features, which include ease of use, security, privacy, and wide acceptance in the U.S.

‌Apple Pay‌ is the one way to pay. It replaces your physical cards and cash with an easier, safer, more secure, and private payment method -- whether you're in a store, online, or sending cash to friends or family. It's money, made modern. Apple Cash works a lot like a debit card. Make secure, contactless purchases -- both in stores and online. Send and receive money with just a text. Share funds with your kids on their own Apple Cash card. No matter how you use Apple Cash, you get simplicity and safety you can put money on.

All of the new pages include Wallet and ‌Apple Pay‌ FAQs and options to "Add a card" to the Wallet on ‌iPhone‌ or iPad or the Wallet section of the System Preferences on Mac.