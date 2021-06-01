Some Users Reporting Excessive Battery Drain Following iOS 14.6 Update

by

Following the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.6 last week, some users have taken to social media and online forums to note that their devices have been experiencing excessive battery drain since installing the software updates.

14
The Apple Support Community and MacRumors forums are riddled with posts from users stating their device now drains faster following the update. One user on the Apple support forums notes their experience with their iPhone 11 Pro and Apple Smart Cover draining faster than normal following the update:

iPhone 11Pro did the same after update. I have had an Apple Smart Cover on it since day 2 of being new. Never had to remove it. Today, after yesterday’s update, it wiped out my phone to 2% and ran my cover down to 15%. Normally the phone stays at 100% and the cover might get as low as 20% after a 15 hour day with no plugging in. Battery health has maintained 100% for over a year. Must be part of the health recalibration. The Smart Cover battery icon is no longer on the lock or Home Screen when plugging or unplugging it.

It is worth noting that many factors contribute to a device's battery life, including its battery health. Users with degraded batteries can expect shorter battery life. According to the forums, however, the issue seems to be impacting all devices, regardless of specific battery health.

On the MacRumors forums, one user notes that their iPhone 12 Pro not only drained faster than normal but also began to overheat while simply browsing Safari. An accompanying post recalls a similar experience with an iPhone 12 mini:

Yes I updated my 12 mini from 14.2 to 14.6 a couple days ago, and in the proceeding last 2 mornings when I woke up i used my phone for a few minutes looking at messages and checking Macrumours, and battery dropped suddenly with the back of phone warming up just like others have reported. School boy mistake on my part, I always check reports of battery drains before updating IOS versions, but didnt this time

With iOS 14.5, Apple introduced a new battery health recalibration feature for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The new feature allows the system to recalibrate the battery health of the device in order to address possibly inaccurate battery health readings. Following the update released last month, users have noticed that their iPhone 11 battery health has changed following the recalibration process.

After any iOS update, users can expect normal battery drain in the days following due to the system reindexing Spotlight and conducting other housekeeping tasks. However, iOS 14.6 was released more than a week ago, and users continue to note the battery drain on their devices. If the issue is indeed software related, Apple may decide to address it in a subsequent update to iOS 14.6 or provide a patch in iOS 14.7, currently in beta testing.

Tag: iOS 14

Top Rated Comments

ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
9 minutes ago at 05:52 am
Doesn’t this apply to nearly every iOS update? Some users complain of battery drain?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erniefairchild1 Avatar
erniefairchild1
8 minutes ago at 05:53 am
Have absolutely had this issue. I was shocked. I usually finished the day with about 50% left on my 12 mini. After updating, I've been getting down to 0% with the same use! My poor mini, it already struggles enough with battery life lol

EDIT: I also experienced the unexpected heating issue while doing basic tasks like looking at email.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thadoggfather Avatar
thadoggfather
5 minutes ago at 05:55 am
Are iPad users experiencing this too or just iPhone, or just iPhone and some specific models?

I dont have anything on iOS 14.6 yet so curious (iPad would be the main one I'd update to if I were to)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
5 minutes ago at 05:56 am
Why is Apple battling battery drainage issues in 2021? Makes no sense.. I don’t get it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kenni417 Avatar
kenni417
5 minutes ago at 05:56 am
i mean this happens with every update………
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Tony_YYZ Avatar
Tony_YYZ
3 minutes ago at 05:58 am
My 11” iPad Pro battery drain has been insane since 14.5. I frequently have to charge during the day now rather than charging once every day or two at night.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

jony ive 2021 imac 2

Jony Ive Was Involved in the New M1 iMac Design, Despite Leaving Apple in 2019

Saturday May 29, 2021 9:53 am PDT by
Despite leaving the company in 2019, Apple's former chief design officer, Jony Ive, helped design the new 24-inch iMac, according to an excerpt from Wired's review of the new desktop computer. Jony Ive famously left Apple in 2019 to form his own independent design company, which would have Apple as one of its clients. During his tenure at Apple, Ive oversaw the development and design of...
Read Full Article539 comments
Top Stories 61 Feature

Top Stories: New MacBook Pro at WWDC?, iOS 14.6 Released, AirPods Rumors

Saturday May 29, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
WWDC is quickly approaching, and that means rumors are starting to ramp up including the possibility that we might see the long-rumored MacBook Pro redesign at the keynote. This week also saw rumors about future updates to the AirPods and AirPods Pro, as well as a redesigned Mac mini. In other news, Apple has released iOS 14.6 with new features like Apple Card Family and podcast...
Read Full Article20 comments
prosser green apple watch

Apple Watch Series 7 to Feature Two Major Upgrades

Wednesday May 26, 2021 3:07 am PDT by
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 is rumored to feature two main upgrades, according to recent reports. The first significant change is a completely new design. Last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the 2021 Apple Watch would undergo a redesign. Now, leaker Jon Prosser has revealed renders purporting to be of that new design based on leaked real-world images and CAD files from a...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

2021 M1 iPad Pro vs. 2020 iPad Pro: Is It Worth Upgrading?

Friday May 28, 2021 12:01 pm PDT by
In our latest YouTube video, MacRumors videographer Dan goes hands-on with the new 12.9-inch 2021 M1 iPad Pro and compares it to the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro to answer the question "Is it worth upgrading?" Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Compared to the 2020 iPad Pro, the 2021 model features an upgraded M1 chip that's faster, a new Center Stage option powered by an...
Read Full Article150 comments
120 hz 13 joe blue

Samsung Reportedly Begins Production of 120Hz Display for Upcoming iPhone 13 Pro Models

Saturday May 29, 2021 10:42 am PDT by
Samsung has begun production of LTPO displays for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which will support a high refresh rate of 120Hz, while LG has begun production of LTPS displays for the lower-end models of the 2021 iPhone lineup, according to a new report from The Elec. Apple was widely rumored to introduce its ProMotion technology, which first debuted in the 2017 iPad Pro, ...
Read Full Article158 comments
Memorial Day Deals 2021 Apple

Memorial Day Apple Deals: Shop All-Time Low Prices on M1 MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 6, and More

Friday May 28, 2021 11:10 am PDT by
We're only a few days away from Memorial Day in the United States on Monday, May 31, and numerous retailers have opened up major discounts on Apple products as we head into the long weekend. Below you'll find markdowns on Apple's AirPods, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may...
Read Full Article8 comments
Mini LED MacBook Pro Feature

Mini-LED Shipments for New MacBook Pro Models Expected in Third Quarter

Monday May 31, 2021 8:34 am PDT by
Apple supplier Global Lighting Technologies will begin shipments of mini-LED display components for next-generation MacBook Pro models in the third quarter of 2021, according to DigiTimes, which cited industry sources. A paywalled preview of the report was shared with subscribers today:Global Lighting to kick off shipments for new Apple devices in 3Q21 Light guide plate supplier Global...
Read Full Article106 comments
twitter blue

Twitter Confirms Plans for 'Twitter Blue' $2.99 Monthly Subscription Service

Thursday May 27, 2021 3:29 pm PDT by
Twitter appears to have mistakenly confirmed its plans to launch a new subscription tier called "Twitter Blue," with the new purchase option now listed in the iOS App Store. Under In-App Purchases, there's now a "Twitter Blue" option that's priced at $2.99, though the feature does not appear to be live in the iOS app at this time. The Twitter Blue in-app purchase option was discovered by...
Read Full Article129 comments
m1 v intel thumb

PCs Offer 'Better Gaming Experience Than 100% of Mac Laptops,' Intel Claims in Ongoing Anti-Apple Campaign

Monday May 31, 2021 4:13 am PDT by
While announcing its latest chips yesterday, Intel launched another aggressive public attack on Mac devices, focusing on the experience of gaming (via PC Gamer). Intel yesterday announced two new 11th Generation H-series laptop processors, featuring clock speeds up to 5GHz, Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E, and 1080p gameplay on popular titles, in high-volume, thin designs. Following the announcement, the...
Read Full Article560 comments
maxresdefault

New MacBook Pro Models Coming at WWDC, Suggests Leaker

Monday May 24, 2021 1:27 pm PDT by
New MacBook Pro models are coming at WWDC, according to leaker Jon Prosser who has a mixed track record when it comes to predicting Apple's plans. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Prosser provided no additional information, but there are new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the works. The new MacBook Pros will feature the most radical redesign to the MacBook Pro ...
Read Full Article442 comments