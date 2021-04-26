Apple Releases iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 With Apple Watch iPhone Unlocking, Dual-SIM 5G Support, Apple Maps Accident Crowdsourcing and Tons More

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.5, marking the fifth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating systems that were initially launched in September. iOS 14.5 comes three months after the release of iOS 14.4, and a month after the release of iOS 14.4.2, an update that introduced security fixes.

play

The iOS and iPadOS 14.5 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 14.5 is a major update with a long list of new features, including the ability to unlock an iPhone with an Apple Watch, 5G support for dual-SIM users, new emoji characters, an option to select a preferred music service to use with Siri, crowd sourced data collection for Apple Maps accidents, AirPlay 2 support for Fitness+, and much more.

The update also introduces support for AirTags and Precision Finding on the iPhone 12 models, and it marks the official introduction of App Tracking Transparency. There are a long list of bug fixes, with Apple addressing everything from AirPods switching issues to the green tint that some users saw on ‌iPhone 12‌ models.

Everything new in the beta can be found in Apple's release notes for the updates, which are listed below:

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch

- Ability to unlock your ‌iPhone‌ X and later with Apple Watch Series 3 and later when you attempt to use Face ID while wearing a face mask AirTag and Find My

- Support for AirTag to keep track of and find your important items like your keys, wallet, backpack and more, privately and securely in the Find My app

- Precision Finding uses visual, audible, and haptic feedback to guide you directly to your nearby AirTag using Ultra Wideband provided by the U1 chip on iPhone 11 and ‌iPhone 12‌ models

- AirTag can be located by playing a sound via the built-in speaker

- The ‌Find My‌ network with hundreds of millions of devices can help you find your AirTag, even when it isn't nearby

- Lost Mode notifies you when your AirTag is found, and you can enter a phone number where you can be contacted Emoji

- Support for separate skin tones for each individual in all variations of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji

- New face emojis, heart emojis, woman with a beard emoji Siri

- ‌Siri‌ now includes more diverse voice options

- Incoming calls can be announced with ‌Siri‌, including who is calling, when you're wearing your ‌AirPods‌ or compatible Beats headphones, and you can answer hands-free

- Group FaceTime calls are supported by asking ‌Siri‌ to ‌FaceTime‌ a list of contacts or a group name from Messages

- Emergency contacts can be called by asking ‌Siri‌ Privacy

- App Tracking Transparency lets you control which apps are allowed to track your activity across other companies' apps and websites for ads or sharing with data brokers Apple Music

- Share your favorite lyrics using Messages, Facebook, and Instagram Stories, and subscribers can play the snippet in Messages without leaving the conversation

- City charts showcase what's popular in over 100 cities from all over the world Podcasts

- Podcasts Show Pages are redesigned to make it easier to start listening

- Option to save and download episodes, automatically adding them to your Library for quick access

- Download behavior and notification settings can be customized on a show-by-show basis

- Top Charts and popular categories in Search help you discover new shows 5G improvements

- Dual SIM support enables 5G connectivity on the line that's using cellular data on ‌iPhone 12‌ models

- Smart Data Mode improvements further optimize your experience on 5G networks for better battery life and data usage on ‌iPhone 12‌ models

- 5G international roaming enabled on supported carriers on ‌iPhone 12‌ models News

- Redesigned News+ tab enables Apple News+ subscribers to quickly find, download, and manage magazine and newspaper issues

- All-new Search experience that helps you find relevant topics, channels, and stories Maps

- Accidents, hazards, or speed checks along your route can be reported by telling ‌Siri‌ on your ‌iPhone‌ or on CarPlay

- Estimated time of arrival (ETA) can be shared when cycling or walking, in addition to driving, by asking ‌Siri‌ or tapping on the route card at the bottom of the screen, then tapping Share ETA Reminders

- Ability to sort reminders by Title, Priority, Due Date, or Creation date

- Option to print your reminder lists Translate

- Translation playback speed can be adjusted by long pressing the play button Gaming

- Xbox Series X S Wireless Controller or Sony PS5 DualSenseTM Wireless Controller support

Fitness+

- Ability to stream audio and video content from Apple Fitness+ workouts to ‌AirPlay‌ 2-enabled TVs and devices CarPlay

- ETA in ‌Apple Maps‌ can be easily shared while driving with new ‌Siri‌ or keyboard controls in ‌CarPlay‌ This release also fixes the following issues:

- Messages at the bottom of the thread may be hidden by the keyboard under certain circumstances

- Deleted messages may still appear in Spotlight search

- Messages may persistently fail to send texts in some threads

- Mail would not load new emails for some users until restarting the device

- Call blocking and identification section may not appear in Phone settings

- iCloud Tabs may not appear in Safari

- ‌iCloud‌ Keychain could be prevented from turning off

- Reminders created via ‌Siri‌ may be unintentionally set for early morning hours

- Battery health reporting system will recalibrate maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability on ‌iPhone 11‌ models to address inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting for some users (https://support.apple.com/HT212247)

- Optimization to reduce the appearance of a dim glow that may appear at reduced brightness levels with black backgrounds on ‌iPhone 12‌ models

- ‌AirPods‌ audio routing to incorrect device for Automatic Switching

- ‌AirPods‌ Automatic Switching notifications might be missing or duplicated

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 mark the biggest updates to the iOS 14 operating system to date, and we'll have a full in-depth guide with details on all of the new features coming later today.