Apple Earned Over $100 Million From Fortnite
Apple collected more than $100 million in revenue from the 30 percent cut that it takes from Fortnite in-app purchases, according to testimony provided by App Store gaming business development head Michael Schmid, who shared the detail in the ongoing Epic v. Apple trial.
As noted by Bloomberg, Schmid offered the $100 million figure as a rough estimate, and declined to provide a specific dollar amount because that would be "inappropriate."
Sensor Tower last year estimated that Fortnite players have spent $1.2 billion on in-app purchases in the App Store, which would have netted Apple $354 million. Fortnite has been on the App Store since 2018, and prior to its removal, it was a highly popular iOS game.
According to Schmid, Apple spent $1 million marketing for Fortnite in its last 11 months on the App Store.
Apple software engineering chief Craig Federighi is testifying in the Epic v. Apple trial today, following Phil Schiller's testimony earlier this week. Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to take the stand on Friday, where he will answer questions for 100 minutes.
Top Rated Comments
Apple's 100m = 30/100 = 100m/333m.
333m x 70/100 = 233m.
So if Apple made over $100m from Fortnite on iOS, Epic made over $233m from having their game on iOS.
(Advice to future self: Avoid letting your children anywhere near Free-to-Play money/fire pits.)
Listen, Apple didn't make the AppStore for free. They didn't make the iPhone for free. They get to charge as much as the market will bare. If they charge too much, people/business will not pay and leave the platform. If they charge the right amount, people/business will continue to pay. This is generally how it works, how it's always worked. There is no monopoly here, they don't own all cell phones, and or appstore's. If any developer does not want to pay the 30% fee. They simply don't have to charge anything for the app. There is like 10's of thousands of apps on the app store that is free. Apple doesn't charge for any of that. Should they?
IAP can be simple to fix. Just a message in the app that says "You can't purchase here". Make an Ad on TV or other media outlets that tells the public how to get your IAP online via the web or other means that will work. And done. Spend millions on those Ads to make sure people get the message. And you owe Apple ZERO DOLLARS.
It will be interesting to see if Epic counters this figure with their own earnings report that Apple provides to Devs.