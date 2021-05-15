Top Stories: M1 iMac Benchmarks, iPhone Battery Life Tips, Colorful MacBook Air?

Anticipation is building for the new iMac and iPad Pro models, which have started shipping out ahead of a launch around May 21. Benchmarks for the new machines are starting to come in, and the M1 chips inside of them are registering at around the same figures seen with other M1-based Macs, making for significant upgrades over previous-generation models.

Top Stories 60 Feature
This week also saw some rumors about future MacBook Air models in the same colors as those seen on the new iMac, more details on the iPhone 13, and a sketchy rumor about a Nintendo Switch competitor from Apple. Read on for details on these stories and more!

M1 iMac is Up to 56% Faster Than Prior High-End 21.5-Inch iMac

The new 24-inch iMac powered by Apple's custom M1 chip will begin arriving to customers next week, and ahead of time, early benchmark results have revealed that the computer is up to 56% faster than the previous-generation, high-end 21.5-inch iMac with an Intel Core i7 processor.

iMac M1 Smokes Intel Feature
Based on Geekbench 5 results, the new iMac has virtually identical performance as other M1 Macs, including the MacBook Air, lower-end 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.

Powered by the same M1 chip as found in Macs, the new iPad Pro is also over 50% faster than the previous-generation iPad Pro models with the A12Z / A12X chips, according to early benchmark results. Impressively, this means the new iPad Pro is up to 8% faster than a maxed-out 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9 processor.

The new iMac and iPad Pro became available to order starting April 30, with shipments expected to begin arriving to customers on May 21. Reviews of the devices should be published next week.

Mockups Reveal Colorful New MacBook Air Design

Apple's new iMac is available in up to seven vibrant colors, including green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver, and rumors suggest the next MacBook Air will receive the same colorful treatment.

prosser macbook air colors stacked
According to leaker Jon Prosser, the same source who informed him that the iMac would be getting new colors has now told him that the new MacBook Air will also be available in a variety of new colors. Prosser worked with a graphic designer to create mockups of what the new colors might look like.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple is working on a redesigned MacBook Air for release as early as the second half of 2021, but he cautioned that the notebook might not arrive until 2022. Gurman said the notebook would be thinner and lighter with a 13-inch display, multiple USB4 ports, and a magnetic charging cable.

Apple last updated the MacBook Air in November 2020, equipping the computer with the M1 chip for significantly improved performance compared to the previous-generation Intel-based MacBook Air.

iPhone 13 Models Will Be Slightly Thicker and Will Have Larger Camera Bumps

Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 models will be slightly thicker than the iPhone 12 models and will also feature larger, thicker camera bumps with lenses that protrude less, according to ‌iPhone 13‌ schematics seen by MacRumors.

iPhone 13 Camera Sides 1
The camera bumps are getting thicker in part to prevent the lenses from protruding quite as much on the ‌iPhone 13‌ models. Rather than the individual lenses protruding as we saw on the ‌iPhone 12‌ models, the camera bump itself on the ‌iPhone 13‌ family will protrude more while the lenses will sit closer to a flush position, similar to the design of the 2020 iPad Pro.

This information appears to be in line with rumors we've heard previously that suggest some decent camera improvements for the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro to bring it more in line with the camera offerings of the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max, which lends credibility to the details we've received.

Make sure to read our iPhone 13 roundup for more features expected, including a 120Hz display on the Pro models.

Analytics Suggest 96% of Users Leave App Tracking Disabled in iOS 14.5

An early look at an ongoing analysis of Apple's App Tracking Transparency suggests that the vast majority of iPhone users are leaving app tracking disabled since the feature went live in iOS 14.5.

request to track feature2
According to the latest data from Verizon-owned analytics firm Flurry, just 4% of ‌iPhone‌ users in the U.S. have actively chosen to opt into app tracking after updating their device to iOS 14.5, which was released April 26. The data is based on a sampling of 2.5 million daily mobile active users.

MacRumors ran a Twitter poll and saw similar results, with 96% of respondents saying they opt out of tracking and only 4% saying they allow tracking, which allows apps to deliver personalized ads.

Starting with iOS 14.5, as well as iPadOS 14.5 and tvOS 14.5, apps must ask for permission before tracking your activity across other companies' apps and websites. If a user asks an app not to track, the app is prevented from accessing the device's random advertising identifier, known as the IDFA, and the app must not track the user by alternative means.

Sketchy Rumor Claims Apple Developing Nintendo Switch-Style Gaming Console

Apple is allegedly working on a Nintendo Switch-style handheld games console, according to a sketchy new rumor that came out of Asia this week.

nintendo switch
According to a post on a Korean forum, Apple is developing a portable hybrid games console, comparable to the Nintendo Switch. While the sourcing of the rumor is suspect, it has gained some visibility in larger news outlets, so we figured it was at least worth acknowledging.

The console will apparently feature an entirely new Apple-designed application processor, neglecting to use an A-series or M-series chip. This chip appears to be specifically designed for gaming and is said to feature enhanced GPU performance and improved ray tracing.

Previous rumors suggested that Apple was working on a gaming-focused Apple TV with an A14X chip and an Apple-branded game controller, but this device has yet to materialize. Instead, the Apple TV 4K received a spec bump last month with an A12 chip and a redesigned Siri Remote.

Video: Make Your iPhone Last Longer With These Battery Preserving Tips

Maximizing battery life is something that many iPhone users deal with on a regular basis, as we all want our iPhones to last as long as possible. Sometimes there are bugs in iOS that make the battery drain faster, and sometimes we just need to eke out as much as possible on a long day out and about.

iPhone 13 Battery Tips Thumb
On our YouTube channel this week, MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera demonstrated some useful battery saving tips that can help you get the most out of your iPhone's battery, so make sure to give it a watch. We also have a detailed, in-depth guide with tons of additional tips on maximizing your battery life, which is well worth taking a look at if your iPhone (or iPad) battery just isn't lasting long enough throughout the day.

