Video: Make Your iPhone Last Longer With These Battery Preserving Tips

Maximizing battery life is something that many iPhone users deal with on a regular basis as we all want our iPhones to last as long as possible. Sometimes there are bugs in iOS that make the battery drain faster, and sometimes we just need to eke out as much as possible on a long day out and about.

play

In our latest YouTube video, MacRumors videographer Dan demonstrates some useful battery saving tips that can help you get the most out of your iPhone's battery, so make sure to give it a watch.

We also have a detailed, in-depth guide with tons of additional tips on maximizing your battery life, which is well worth taking a look at if your iPhone (or iPad) battery just isn't lasting long enough throughout the day.