Some M1 iMac Orders Begin Shifting to 'Shipped' Status With May 21 Delivery

While the new 24-inch iMac with the M1 chip is still over a week away from launching, a few lucky customers are beginning to see their orders marked as "shipped" on Apple's online store, with a May 21 delivery date.



MacRumors readers Jean-François and Emmanuel, both from Canada, let us know that their orders moved to "shipped" status starting today.

For customers who still see their iMac order in the "processing" or "preparing to ship" stages, this is still normal at this time. Many of the initial orders that are now shifting to "shipped" status are likely custom built-to-order configurations from Apple's online store, with shipments coming directly from China following assembly.