Analytics Suggest 96% of Users Leave App Tracking Disabled in iOS 14.5

by

An early look at an ongoing analysis of Apple's App Tracking Transparency suggests that the vast majority of iPhone users are leaving app tracking disabled since the feature went live on April 26 with the release of iOS 14.5.

tracking disabled ios 14 5
According to the latest data from analytics firm Flurry, just 4% of ‌iPhone‌ users in the U.S. have actively chosen to opt into app tracking after updating their device to iOS 14.5. The data is based on a sampling of 2.5 million daily mobile active users.

When looking at users worldwide who allow app tracking, the figure rises to 12% of users in a 5.3 million user sample size.

att opt out flurry analytics1
With the release of iOS 14.5, apps must now ask for and receive user permission before they can can access a device's random advertising identifier, which is used to track user activity across apps and websites. Users can either enable or disable the ability for apps to ask to track them. Apple disables the setting by default.

Since the update almost two weeks ago, Flurry's figures show a stable rate of app-tracking opt-outs, with the U.S. figure hovering between 11-13%, and 2-5% worldwide. The challenge for personalized ads market will be significant if the first two weeks end up reflecting a long-term trend.

att opt out flurry analytics2
Facebook, a vociferous opponent of ATT, has already started attempting to convince users that they must enable tracking in iOS 14.5 if they want to help keep Facebook and Instagram "free of charge." That sentiment would seem to go against the social network's earlier claim that ATT will have a "manageable" impact on its business and could even benefit Facebook in the long term.

Flurry Analytics, owned by Verizon Media, is used in over 1 million mobile applications, providing aggregated insights across 2 billion mobile devices per month. Flurry intends to update its figures every weekday for the daily opt-in rate as well as the share of users that apps cannot ask to track, both in the U.S. and globally.

Top Rated Comments

RoelJuun Avatar
RoelJuun
1 hour ago at 02:00 am
The remaining 4% probably aren't aware they can opt out and there default settings were messed up.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mazz0 Avatar
mazz0
35 minutes ago at 02:26 am

With the release of iOS 14.5, apps must now ask for and receive user permission before they can can access a device's random advertising identifier, which is used to track user activity across apps and websites. Users can either enable or disable the ability for apps to ask to track them. Apple disables the setting by default.
I don't know why this point isn't being reported and highlighted more, as far as I can see it's by far the most important bit and a way bigger deal than the actual introduction of the option.

I would argue Apple have effectively just turned tracking off completely, since apps can't even aks you to enable it unless you already have actively changed a setting to let them, a setting the vast majority of people won't even know exists. If users don't know about it they can't change it, so the "Aks To Track" option effectively doesn't exist in most cases.

This is very different from how the discussion has been framed until now.

It's always been described as "Apple to require apps to aks for permission to track" which was hard to argue against, but "Apple Disables App Tracking" is a very different thing, easier to argue against, and I suspect much more controversial. I suggest we change future headlines to reflect the reality of the situation.

Edit: We also need clarification on whether this is actually true or not, and in what situations it is or isn't, because some people are saying it was enabled for them by default (it was disabled for me by default, but I came via a beta, maybe that makes a different.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
haruhiko Avatar
haruhiko
1 hour ago at 01:52 am
Wait, if tracking is no longer possible after 14.5 without user opt-in, how did Flurry get these data in the first place?

(j/k)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adrianlondon Avatar
adrianlondon
1 hour ago at 01:59 am
The default is for tracking to be disabled when iOS 14.5 is installed. So in reality this is "4% of users have opted in to having apps ask whether to track or not". 96% of users have just done nothing.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
humankapital Avatar
humankapital
53 minutes ago at 02:07 am

Why would anyone ever choose to turn on tracking? Open to any use cases....
I had it disabled out interest.
I just wanted to know which app had the audacity to ask me in the first place. Then I deleted the least important ones.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Oscar_440 Avatar
Oscar_440
22 minutes ago at 02:39 am
I’ve chosen be the 4% of population. I prefer to say to every app “ask not to track” and see what apps are currently trying to track users.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
