iPhone 13 Pro Rumored to Be Thicker and Feature Larger Rear Camera System

Tech blog 91Mobiles has obtained 3D renders of what it claims will be the iPhone 13 Pro, revealing a largely familiar design with a few notable changes, including a smaller notch and a significantly larger rear camera system.



Following renders of the standard ‌iPhone 13‌ model from MySmartPrice yesterday, which showed a new diagonal rear camera layout, these renders of the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro reveal a number of small design changes. The website says it received the renders from unnamed "industry sources."



A smaller notch has already been rumored several times for the entire ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup, but this is the first time we have heard that the rear camera unit will be getting larger. All of the elements within the camera bump appear to be spaced further apart as a result.



The renders seem to give the impression that the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro may have the same larger rear camera unit from the iPhone 12 Pro Max and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max. The change would make sense in light of the fact that the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro is expected to gain sensor-shift stabilization and larger sensors. Currently, the ‌iPhone 12 Pro Max‌ is the only iPhone to have sensor-shift stabilization, and it also has a significantly larger camera bump to accommodate the different components.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro purportedly measures in at 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.6mm. This means the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro would be 0.2mm thicker than the iPhone 12 Pro, but the other dimensions would remain the same. 91Mobiles speculates that the added thickness may be to accommodate a larger battery, which has been previously suggested by reliable analyst Ming Chi-Kuo.

91Mobiles has previously leaked accurate schematics for the fourth-generation iPad Air prior to its release, as well as CAD renders of the 2021 iPad Pro, but it is yet to be seen if these are also correct.