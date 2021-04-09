Justin Timberlake to Star as Game Show Host Doubling as CIA Assassin in Upcoming Apple TV+ Series

Apple has won the rights to a script for an hour-long drama series that will see Justin Timberlake star as former "The Gong Show" host Chuck Barris, according to Deadline. The untitled series will be based on "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind," a 1984 memoir in which Barris claimed that hosting "The Gong Show" was a cover for his real job as a CIA assassin. Barris later admitted that he made up the story.



"Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" was already adapted into a film directed by George Clooney in 2002. The new Apple TV+ series will be co-produced by Paramount Television and Miramax, the latter of which released the 2002 film.

Timberlake recently starred in the Apple TV+ film "Palmer" alongside child actor Ryder Allen, who was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Young Performer. Following the release of "Palmer" in late January, Apple TV+ reportedly set a new weekend viewership record, with a 33% increase over average viewer numbers at the time.