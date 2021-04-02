Apple Arcade Adds 30 Classic Games Including 'Fruit Ninja' and 'Cut the Rope Remastered'

by

Apple today announced that its mobile gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade, is gaining 30 classic games including "Fruit Ninja," "Monument Valley," "Solitaire," and "Cut the Rope" as the service passes a total of 180 titles.

fruit ninja apple arcade
The new games come in two brand new categories on the platform called "Timeless Classics" and "App Store Greats." Some of the new Timeless Classics include:

  • Really Bad Chess
  • Sudoku Simple
  • Backgammon
  • Tiny Crossword
  • Solitaire

The new ‌App Store‌ Greats add a number of familiar titles from over the years, including:

  • Monument Valley
  • Mini Metro
  • Threes!
  • Fruit Ninja Classic
  • Chameleon Run

‌Apple Arcade‌ is also gaining a number of new "Arcade Originals" today:

  • NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
  • Simon's Cat: Story Time Tactile Games
  • Star Trek: Legends
  • The Oregon Trail
  • Cut the Rope Remastered
  • SongPop Party

‌App Store‌ vice president Matt Fischer said that ‌Apple Arcade‌ has become a place for friends and family to enjoy games on a safe and private platform while also touting the praise the service has received since its launch.

In its inaugural year, ‌Apple Arcade‌ won over media critics and fans for its creativity, diverse portfolio, and commitment to players' privacy, providing a safe gaming service to enjoy with family and friends.

‌Apple Arcade‌ launched in September of 2020 as an ad-free mobile game subscription service with no in-app purchases. ‌Apple Arcade‌ is available across the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac for $4.99 per month, or as part of the Apple One bundle.

Tag: Apple Arcade Guide

Top Rated Comments

MedRed Avatar
MedRed
1 hour ago at 05:46 am
You know you're getting old when games like Fruit Ninja are considered classics.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
1 hour ago at 05:56 am
Actually starting to look like value now
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nwcs Avatar
nwcs
59 minutes ago at 06:02 am

Are these just rereleases of the original games into Arcade, or does the "Plus" in the names mean they've added new content?
From what I can tell so far it’s re-releases overall with a few mild updates and, of course, more compatibility with multiple devices, game controllers, and no ads or in-app.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
peglegjack Avatar
peglegjack
50 minutes ago at 06:11 am
Don’t forget Fantasian and Wonderbox which also launch today. Fantasian is everything I hoped it would be and more
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsareveryintreasting Avatar
macsareveryintreasting
36 minutes ago at 06:25 am
Fruit Ninja was a god.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnyb098 Avatar
jonnyb098
27 minutes ago at 06:34 am

Why would many of these games prompt people to purchase arcade? Many are already free on the app store
Because the Arcade versions wont have all the BS In -App- Purchases. Ahhhh the glory days of iOS games.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

