Top Stories: iPhone 13 Front Glass Leak, Rugged Apple Watch, HomePods With Screens?

by

With March drawing to a close and no sign yet of an Apple media event, rumors are continuing to dominate the news cycle. This week saw a number of new reports about the iPhone 13, a potential "rugged" Apple Watch model, a HomePod with a screen and camera, and more.

Top Stories 54 Feature

The competitive dispute between Apple and Intel also took an interesting turn this week, with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announcing a new strategy for the chipmaker that will see it pursuing other companies like Apple in hopes of manufacturing their custom chips. Read on for all of the details on these stories and more!

iPhone 13 Front Glass Reveals Smaller Notch With Earpiece Relocated to Top Bezel

iPhone 13 models are widely expected to feature a smaller notch, and now we have a first look at the potential design.

iphone 13 front glass
Greek repair provider iRepair this week provided MacRumors with an alleged photo of front glass panels for iPhone 13 models, with the same three 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch display sizes as the iPhone 12 lineup. The notch on each iPhone is visibly smaller as a result of the earpiece speaker being moved up into the top bezel, a design choice that was first rumored for iPhone 12 models last year but failed to materialize.

Multiple sources have claimed that iPhone 13 models will feature a smaller notch, including analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

After shrinking the notch this year, Kuo said that Apple plans to switch to a hole-punch display design for at least some 2022 iPhone models, similar to Samsung's Galaxy S21 and other recent smartphones, followed by an iPhone with a true all-screen design without a notch or holes and an under-display fingerprint scanner as early as 2023.

Apple May Launch Rugged Apple Watch Model for Extreme Sports as Soon as This Year

Apple is weighing up the possibility of launching an Apple Watch with a rugged casing that's made for use in extreme environments, according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

apple watch ads
The latest Apple Watch models are water-resistant to 50 meters, but Gurman suggests that Apple could make a new device more "rugged" by giving it a rubberized casing, making it more resistant to damage in extreme environments compared to the current lineup of aluminum, titanium, and stainless steel cases.

Despite actively considering such a model, Gurman includes the usual caveat about rumored future products by noting that his sources say it could be ultimately canceled or delayed.

Apple is also working on new swim tracking features for the Apple Watch, according to the report, although no additional details were given.

After Anti-M1 Ads, Intel Wants to Make Apple Silicon Chips

Just days after launching an advertising campaign against M1 Macs, Intel has expressed interest in manufacturing future Apple silicon chips.

intel manufactured m1
In an interview with the BBC, Intel's new CEO Pat Gelsinger said "everybody wants multiple suppliers" for chips, adding that there is "very real potential" for a renewed partnership.

When asked why Intel chose to run an advertising campaign against M1 Macs while hoping to win Apple's business, Gelsinger said "we have great respect for Apple as a company" but added "at the same time, we're going to be aggressive competitors and we're out to reinvigorate the PC ecosystem."

Apple currently relies on Taiwanese manufacturer TSMC for all of its custom-designed chips for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and other devices.

Apple Developing New 'HomePod' Models With Screens and Cameras

In a report focused on an unactivated temperature and humidity sensor uncovered in the HomePod mini this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman briefly mentioned that Apple has "been developing new speakers with screens and cameras."

HomePod FaceTime 3D Blue
This reporting suggests that Apple could be at least exploring the idea of new HomePod models with a display and camera to compete with the likes of Google's Nest Hub Max, Amazon's Echo Show, and Facebook's Portal, but Gurman cautions that "a launch isn't imminent," so there is no guarantee that Apple will release such a product.

Earlier this month, Apple announced that it is discontinuing the full-sized HomePod and shifting its focus to the HomePod mini. Gurman said that Apple still lacks a "unifying strategy" for the smart home market, with some people within the company apparently blaming the lack of progress on Siri's shortcomings compared to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Apple Discontinues 512GB and 1TB SSDs for 21.5-inch iMac

Apple this week discontinued 512GB and 1TB SSD storage configurations for the 21.5-inch 4K iMac, leaving a 256GB SSD or 1TB Fusion Drive as the only options available for the computer.

2019 imac home
Apple also removed the iMac Pro from its online store this week after announcing that the computer would be discontinued earlier in the month. Now that supplies of the iMac Pro have run out, the computer is no longer available to purchase from Apple's online store, except for some refurbished models.

Both of these moves likely foreshadow the introduction of a redesigned iMac with an Apple silicon chip later this year. Rumors suggest the new iMac's design will resemble Apple's high-end Pro Display XDR, with thinner bezels around the display, no metal "chin" below the display, and a flat back. Two unreleased iMacs were referenced in the latest macOS 11.3 beta.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Top Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Shares 'Fumble' Ad Highlighting iPhone 12 Ceramic Shield

Wednesday March 24, 2021 6:33 pm PDT by
Apple today shared a new ad that focuses on the iPhone 12's durability, specifically highlighting the Ceramic Shield display, which is meant to be tougher than standard smartphone glass. In the ad, a woman's iPhone 12 slips out of her hand and she fumbles with it for several seconds before it flies out of her grip and lands on the ground, coming away unscathed. "iPhone 12 with Ceramic...
Read Full Article175 comments
iphone 13 front glass

iPhone 13 Front Glass Reveals Smaller Notch With Earpiece Relocated to Top Bezel

Tuesday March 23, 2021 9:34 am PDT by
iPhone 13 models are widely expected to feature a smaller notch, and we are able to share a first look at the potential design. Greek repair provider iRepair has provided MacRumors with an alleged photo of front glass panels for iPhone 13 models, with the same three 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch display sizes as the iPhone 12 lineup. The notch on each iPhone is visibly smaller as a result ...
Read Full Article159 comments
intel manufactured m1

After Anti-M1 Ads, Intel Wants to Make Future Apple Silicon Chips

Tuesday March 23, 2021 3:30 pm PDT by
Apple in November started releasing Macs with Apple-designed M1 chips, and the Apple silicon technology will eventually replace all the Intel chips that Apple has used in its Mac lineup for years. Intel appears to be having a difficult time with Apple's transition. Last week, the company launched an anti-M1 Mac ad campaign starring Justin Long, and now, Intel is pinning its hopes on...
Read Full Article303 comments
Untitled

iPhone 13 Pro Lineup Rumored to Include Matte Black Option, New Anti-Fingerprint Coating for Stainless Steel Edges, and More

Friday March 26, 2021 3:52 am PDT by
Despite being months away from launch, we've already seen several rumors regarding the 2021 iPhone. Now, as we inch closer to release nonetheless, new rumors point towards some design changes, new colors, and new features to expect. Image Credit: EverythingApplePro According to leaker Max Weinbach (via YouTube channel EverythingApplePro), the iPhone 13 will come with a matte black option...
Read Full Article134 comments
2020 iMac Mockup Feature teal

macOS Big Sur 11.3 Beta 5 Includes References to Two Unreleased iMacs

Tuesday March 23, 2021 4:30 pm PDT by
Apple is rumored to be working on new versions of the iMac desktop computer, and a launch could be coming in the near future, based on new signs found in the macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta that was released this morning. According to 9to5Mac, there are references to two new iMac models in macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 5, identified as "iMac21,1" and "iMac21,2." The new Macs use the code names J456 and...
Read Full Article173 comments
airtags 30 dollars feature rose

Leaker Reveals Size of Apple's AirTags and Says They'll Cost Around $39

Friday March 26, 2021 4:57 am PDT by
Apple's rumored AirTags item trackers will be slightly larger than a 50 cent coin and around three times the thickness, based on dimensions offered by leaker Max Weinbach (via YouTube channel EverythingApplePro). According to Weinbach, the AirTags will come in one size measuring 32mm x 32mm x 6mm, which would put the circular devices in the same ballpark diameter-wise as a half dollar piece ...
Read Full Article219 comments
stevejobsquestionnaire

Job Application Filled Out by Steve Jobs in 1973 Sells for $222,400

Wednesday March 24, 2021 11:16 am PDT by
A job application filled out by former Apple CEO Steve Jobs in 1973 has sold for a whopping $222,400 at auction in London (via iMore). The rare employment questionnaire went up for sale on February 24 with the auction lasting one month. Jobs filled out the application in hopes of landing a job after dropping out of Reed College, which he attended for around six months. A year later in 1974,...
Read Full Article63 comments
apple tv box 1

Apple Removes 'Siri Remote' Mentions in tvOS 14.5 Beta, Changes 'Home' Button Name

Tuesday March 23, 2021 12:40 pm PDT by
Apple today released the fifth beta of tvOS 14.5, and there are some small but notable changes in the update found by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser. Apple is removing mentions of the "Siri Remote" and replacing them with "Apple TV Remote" across the operating system. The Siri Remote has always been the Apple TV Remote in countries where Siri functionality is not available on the Apple...
Read Full Article90 comments
airpods 3 1

New AirPods Expected to Launch in Third Quarter as Production Gets Underway

Thursday March 25, 2021 8:44 am PDT by
Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology has started production of optical sensors for next-generation AirPods slated to launch in the third quarter of 2021, according to industry sources cited in a paywalled DigiTimes story preview today. The full report has yet to be published, so there are no further details at this time, but the timeframe lines up with information shared by Apple analyst...
Read Full Article26 comments
iphone 12 vs iphone 12 mini

Apple 'Likely' to Reimburse Samsung for Missing OLED Display Purchase Targets Due to Poor iPhone 12 Mini Sales

Tuesday March 23, 2021 3:37 am PDT by
Apple is likely to reimburse Samsung Display over a shortfall in OLED panel orders owing to lower-than-expected demand for iPhone 12 mini models, according to The Korea Herald. Samsung's small OLED shipments dropped globally in January by 9 percent month-on-month to 45 million units, according to market data gathered by Omdia, which pins the decline on sluggish iPhone 12 mini sales. Apple is ...
Read Full Article134 comments