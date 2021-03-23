After Anti-M1 Ads, Intel Wants to Make Future Apple Silicon Chips

by

Apple in November started releasing Macs with Apple-designed M1 chips, and the Apple silicon technology will eventually replace all the Intel chips that Apple has used in its Mac lineup for years.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature
Intel appears to be having a difficult time with Apple's transition. Last week, the company launched an anti-M1 Mac ad campaign starring Justin Long, and now, Intel is pinning its hopes on manufacturing Apple silicon chips for Apple in the future.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger today shared some details on Intel's future plans, which includes the founding of a separate "Intel Foundry Services" business and two new chip factories that are being built in Arizona. Going forward, Intel wants to become a major provider of foundry capacity in the United States and Europe, manufacturing chips for other companies.


When discussing Intel's new plans, Gelsinger said that Intel plans to pursue Apple as a potential customer, which would see Intel producing Apple silicon chips for use in Apple devices if Apple does indeed decide to use Intel's services.


Right now, Apple relies on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to produce all of the A-series and Apple silicon chips used in the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices. TSMC is Apple's sole supplier, so there's a chance that Apple and Intel could reach a deal that would allow Apple to diversify its supply chain.

IFS will be differentiated from other foundry offerings with a combination of leading-edge process technology and packaging, committed capacity in the U.S. and Europe, and a world-class IP portfolio for customers, including x86 cores as well as ARM and RISC-V ecosystem IPs.

If Intel wants to court Apple for future chip orders, the anti-Apple ads the company is running now may be unwise. Intel hired former "I'm a Mac" actor Justin Long to create a series of ads that compare the ‌M1‌ Macs with Intel PCs in a way that positions Intel PCs as superior machines.

intel go pc justin long
Intel's ads promote the flexibility of PC laptops and claim that no one uses Macs for gaming. The ads also make fun of the limited ports on Apple's Macs and call them out for a lack of touchscreens. Intel has been highlighting its anti-M1 content on Twitter and has even made a heavily biased website that pits PCs against ‌M1‌ Macs.

Tags: Intel, Apple Silicon Guide, M1 Guide

Top Rated Comments

SDJim Avatar
SDJim
42 minutes ago at 03:34 pm
Gonna need a lot of rope after how thoroughly you burned that bridge, lol.

Also, you didn't just lose a contract, Intel, you fell behind. Good luck building Apple's 3nm chips.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
41 minutes ago at 03:35 pm
It's important to remember that when companies are competing, they're not necessarily "enemies." One division of a company can be competing with another company's similar division, and yet two different divisions of both companies are working together tightly.

Another big example is Samsung; Samsung definitely competes with Apple when it comes to the phones themselves, yet Apple buys a crapton of display panels and other parts from Samsung to make their phones!

Companies work together and compete at the same time constantly, it's not weird and it's rare that they "hate each other" for lack of a better term.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jk1221 Avatar
jk1221
40 minutes ago at 03:36 pm
Nothing new. Samsung has trashed Apple and they still make nearly all of the iPhone displays.

Business is business.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wimpie Avatar
Wimpie
34 minutes ago at 03:41 pm
Intel's behaviour is a bit like a stalking, crazy, ex-girlfriend who assaults you and destroys your property but also wants to get back together and loves you very much.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unity451 Avatar
Unity451
43 minutes ago at 03:33 pm
In unrelated news... Intel's Chief Marketing Officer is back on the job market.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
buckwheet Avatar
buckwheet
42 minutes ago at 03:33 pm
wtf, Intel???.... missed your meds?
?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
