Apple Discontinues 512GB and 1TB SSD Configurations of 4K 21.5-inch iMac
Just hours after officially discontinuing the iMac Pro, Apple has also discontinued the 512GB and 1TB SSD configurations of the 4K 21.5-inch iMac.
Last month, both options became unavailable for purchase, although it was unclear at the time whether it was a temporary issue due to a component supply problem or if it was a permanent decision to no longer offer the options.
Apple has now removed both of the affected SSD options from the iMac’s configuration page entirely, leaving a 256GB SSD and a 1TB Fusion Drive as the only options for customers.
An all-new redesigned iMac based on Apple silicon is expected to launch later this year, but a more specific launch timeframe isn't yet known.
I remember a few years back, there were many threads with people asking when Apple was going to update the iMac Pro. My thoughts back then were that the iMac Pro was an one-time release, a stop-gap until the Mac Pro.
Looks like that might be the case.