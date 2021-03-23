macOS Big Sur 11.3 Beta 5 Includes References to Two Unreleased iMacs

Apple is rumored to be working on new versions of the iMac desktop computer, and a launch could be coming in the near future, based on new signs found in the macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta that was released this morning.



According to 9to5Mac, there are references to two new ‌iMac‌ models in macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 5, identified as "iMac21,1" and "iMac21,2." The new Macs use the code names J456 and J457, which were first revealed earlier this year by Bloomberg.

We don't yet know when Apple will refresh the ‌iMac‌ lineup, but there are new versions of the 21.5 and 27-inch ‌iMac‌ models in the works. Rumors suggest the new iMacs will feature a design similar to the Pro Display XDR with slimmed down bezels and no metal chin.

Rather than a curved rear design, the new ‌iMac‌ models will feature a flat back, and at least one of the new models will measure in at 23 to 24 inches. Apple silicon chips will be included, and some dubious rumors have pointed toward color options that match the iPad Air colors.

Apple recently discontinued the iMac Pro, which was a high-end ‌iMac‌ option that was first released in 2017. With signs of the new iMacs in the current Big Sur beta and the iMac Pro discontinued and out of stock, we could see the refreshed ‌iMac‌ models in the not too distant future.