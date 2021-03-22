'Ted Lasso' Crowned Best Comedy Series At Writers Guild of America Awards

Popular Apple TV+ original comedy series "Ted Lasso," starring Jason Sudeikis, has been crowned the Best New Series and Best Comedy Series at the 2021 Writers Guild of America Awards ceremony.



Apple shared the news of its latest accolade in a press release, touting other recent nominations and awards its streaming service has won. Since its launch in November 2019, Apple has received a total of 329 award nominations and 86 awards.

"Ted Lasso" has garnered several awards and nominations since its arrival on ‌Apple TV+‌ in August of last year. Earlier this month, the show won a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Series, and in February the show was nominated for Best Television Series for a Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards.

"Ted Lasso" is available to stream as part of ‌Apple TV+‌, along with several other Apple originals including "For All Mankind," "The Morning Show," and "Servant." ‌Apple TV+‌ is available for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and comes as part of the Apple One services bundle, which starts at $14.99 per month.