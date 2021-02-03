'Ted Lasso' Nominated for Golden Globe Award for Best Comedy Series

The hit Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" received a Golden Globe Award nomination today for "Best Television Series" in the "Musical or Comedy" category, with Jason Sudeikis also landing a nomination for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series" in the "Musical or Comedy" category for his starring role in the show, according to CNN.



Sudeikis plays the title character Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. The show has received positive reviews, with many viewers finding solace in Lasso's unrelenting positivity amid the trying times of late.

Apple TV+ landed a few other Golden Globe nominations this year, with Bill Murray among the candidates for "Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture" for his role in the film "On the Rocks," and animated series "Wolfwalkers" landing a nomination for "Best Motion Picture" in the "Animated" category.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards will honor the best of American film and television of 2020, as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The ceremony will be hosted on Sunday, February 28 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time on NBC.