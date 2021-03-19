Apple Music Scraps Personalized Artwork for Personal Radio Stations

by

Apple Music appears to have removed the personalized artwork for ‌Apple Music‌'s personal radio stations feature, replacing users' artwork with a uniform graphic.

apple music personal radio stations
Personalized algorithmic radio stations is a popular ‌Apple Music‌ feature that auto-generates a custom radio station for a user based on their listening habits and preferences.

‌Apple Music‌ previously generated a custom personal radio station graphic based on a user's ‌Apple Music‌ profile picture, but Apple now appears to have removed this feature, replacing all personal radio station artwork with an identical red graphic. The change may be in line with a number of amendments to ‌Apple Music‌'s artwork that have taken place over the last year, such as animated album covers.

The change, first spotted by users on Reddit, appears to have taken place very recently. Some users seem to be unhappy about the change, commenting that the "profile picture variant made it feel more personal than this." Another downside seems to be that when listening to another user's personal radio station now, the only way to tell who the station is from is by a small profile picture in the bottom right-hand corner, rather than from the artwork itself.

NMBob Avatar
NMBob
34 minutes ago at 08:57 am
Not to be judgmental, instead of curious, but that sounds stupid. I don't use any of this stuff, but I know I find most of the music in my library in iTunes just by recognizing the album cover. Never can remember names of things. You would think the former king of interfaces, and current king of indecipherable icons would understand that.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
singularity0993 Avatar
singularity0993
37 minutes ago at 08:53 am
I don’t know why but personal radio keeps suggesting music I don’t like... even though I’ve given sufficient information to Apple about my preferences (through “love” button I think)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
verniesgarden Avatar
verniesgarden
26 minutes ago at 09:05 am

I don’t know why but personal radio keeps suggesting music I don’t like... even though I’ve given sufficient information to Apple about my preferences (through “love” button I think)
something that irks me about Apple Music, supposedly it's not just about what you "like" but what you have in your library (and what's in your library out ranks your likes). So if you are one that likes complete albums even though you only like a few a songs off those albums you're not gonna get new stuff you enjoy.

I wish they'd give an option to just suggest new music off of what is "liked"
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darkcompass Avatar
darkcompass
24 minutes ago at 09:07 am
Playlists look uneffected https://music.apple.com/profile/darkcompass
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
