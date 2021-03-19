Apple Music Scraps Personalized Artwork for Personal Radio Stations

Apple Music appears to have removed the personalized artwork for ‌Apple Music‌'s personal radio stations feature, replacing users' artwork with a uniform graphic.



Personalized algorithmic radio stations is a popular ‌Apple Music‌ feature that auto-generates a custom radio station for a user based on their listening habits and preferences.

‌Apple Music‌ previously generated a custom personal radio station graphic based on a user's ‌Apple Music‌ profile picture, but Apple now appears to have removed this feature, replacing all personal radio station artwork with an identical red graphic. The change may be in line with a number of amendments to ‌Apple Music‌'s artwork that have taken place over the last year, such as animated album covers.

The change, first spotted by users on Reddit, appears to have taken place very recently. Some users seem to be unhappy about the change, commenting that the "profile picture variant made it feel more personal than this." Another downside seems to be that when listening to another user's personal radio station now, the only way to tell who the station is from is by a small profile picture in the bottom right-hand corner, rather than from the artwork itself.