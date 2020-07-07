Apple Music Introduces Animated Playlist Artwork in iOS 14 Beta

Apple Music will receive a number of design changes in iOS 14, including a new "Listen Now" tab, improved search, and Autoplay. Another small design update is larger playlist artwork, and today Benjamin Mayo with 9to5Mac shared how some of these designs now include animated art.



On the new Listen Now tab, a "Top Picks" section includes oversized icons for playlists, radio stations, albums, and more, all of which ‌Apple Music‌ thinks you'll like. This week on the ‌iOS 14‌ developer beta, some of these playlists have now received animated artwork, which you can see in the video below.

Slick little animations coming to ‌Apple Music‌ playlist art https://t.co/EPBlsx4UdW pic.twitter.com/d7gt2GMPho — Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) July 7, 2020

This appears to mainly be focused on Apple's own curated playlists, like "Party Starters," as well as your personally curated Mixes. The animations are short and appear similar to live wallpapers on iOS, showcasing brief and colorful sequences that apparently loop infinitely.

Besides ‌Apple Music‌, there will be numerous changes in ‌iOS 14‌. You can read up on all of the updates that have been announced and discovered in our full iOS 14 roundup.