Upcoming

applefitnesswatchandiphone
Apple Fitness+
December 14

Apple's new Apple Watch-driven subscription fitness service with studio-style workouts for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

airpods max roundup menu
AirPods Max
December 15

The AirPods Max are Apple's $549 over-ear headphones. Orders available now.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

Apple Glasses
iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
Apple Music to Get Animated Album Artwork in iOS 14.3 and macOS 11.1

by

Apple Music includes new animated album artwork in the latest beta versions of iOS 14.3 and macOS 11.1, indicating that the feature will likely come to subscribers of the streaming service next week.

apple music logo
‌Apple Music‌ gained animated playlist artwork with the release of iOS 14, but it looks like Apple is now extending the feature to select album covers in iOS 14.3, too.

Animated album art in ‌Apple Music‌ has been spotted by a Redditor on albums including "12 Questions" by Future Utopia, "Detroit 2" by Big Sean, and Pearl Jam's "Gigaton."

The animations are short and appear similar to live wallpapers on iOS, showcasing brief and colorful sequences that apparently loop infinitely.


As noted by 9to5Mac, on iPhone the animated artwork takes up half of the screen, but they're the same size as regular album artwork on iPad and Mac.

Apart from all being new releases, it's not clear what Apple's selection criteria is for adding the animations to albums, but more are likely to be introduced when iOS 14.3 is released to the public on Monday.

Top Stories

airpods max b

Apple Announces AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones With Noise Cancellation, Priced at $549

Tuesday December 8, 2020 5:33 am PST by
Apple today introduced new wireless over-ear headphones called AirPods Max, with key features including high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, and spatial audio. Priced at $549, the headphones can be ordered starting today on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning December 15. AirPods Max come in five colors, including space gray, silver, sky...
iPhone12 Steven Jobs2

Caviar Launches $6,000+ Custom iPhone 12 Pro With Fragment of Steve Jobs' Original Turtleneck Embedded in Apple Logo

Thursday December 10, 2020 3:46 am PST by
Caviar, a site known for creating extravagant, expensive replacement casings for Apple's iPhone models, today announced the launch of its latest custom creation, an iPhone 12 Pro customized in the style of an iPhone 4. The "iPhone 12 Pro Jobs 4" collection is dedicated to Steve Jobs and the 10th anniversary of the iPhone 4 – the last model to be personally presented by Jobs – and...
apple watch ecg

New Apple Watch ECG Algorithm Version Included in iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2

Wednesday December 9, 2020 3:49 am PST by
Apple has designed a new algorithm that Apple Watch uses to measure electrocardiogram (ECG) waves, according to developer documentation for the iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 betas. In the official documentation, a new "version 2 algorithm" declaration has been added. No other information is included. The ECG feature includes irregular heart rhythm detection, which intermittently measures the...
apple watch series 6 blood oxygen monitoring 1

Tim Cook Teases the Future of Apple Watch: 'Think About the Amount of Sensors in Your Car'

Wednesday December 9, 2020 7:08 am PST by
Following the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Fitness+, Apple CEO Tim Cook participated in a podcast interview with Outside magazine's Michael Roberts to discuss topics like health, fitness, and the environment. Asked about the future of the Apple Watch, Cook said Apple is still "in the early innings" with the device, noting that the company is testing "mind blowing"...
AirPods mix and max hero

Here Are All 25 AirPods Max Color Combinations You Can Make With Swappable Ear Cushions

Tuesday December 8, 2020 10:37 am PST by
Apple's new AirPods Max headphones feature magnetically attachable ear cushions, and replacement ear cushion sets will soon be available for $69 on Apple's online store, providing customers with the opportunity to mix and match colors. MacRumors graphics designer Ryan Barrieau has mocked up all 25 possible combinations, providing a helpful look at the various options. While many of the...
airpods max internals 1

AirPods Max Don't Contain U1 Chip for Ultra Wideband

Tuesday December 8, 2020 3:23 pm PST by
Apple's new AirPods Max headphones are not equipped with a U1 chip for Ultra Wideband, according to Apple's tech specs, and confirmed by MacRumors. (This chip is not to be confused with the H1 audio chip in each of the AirPod Max's ear cups.) First introduced in iPhone 11 models last year, the U1 chip enables improved spatial awareness. The distance between two devices that support Ultra...
14

Apple Releases RC Version of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 to Developers and Public Beta Testers

Tuesday December 8, 2020 10:07 am PST by
Apple today seeded the release candidate version of upcoming iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 updates to developers and public beta testers, one week after releasing the third betas and a month after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 14.2. iOS and iPadOS 14.3 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper developer profile has been installed. Public beta testers...
airpods max earcup left

AirPods Max Missing Rumored Features: $350 'Sport' Model, Swappable Bands, Touch Controls

Tuesday December 8, 2020 8:21 am PST by
Apple's newly-announced AirPods Max over-ear headphones reportedly omitted a number of features to launch after months of delays, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Earlier in the year, a report from Bloomberg said that AirPods Max, thought at the time to be called "AirPods Studio," had suffered several development challenges leading to multiple delays and scaling back of functionality. ...
airpods max hands on

AirPods Max Unboxing Videos: 'More Than Good Enough to Compete With Other High-End Headphones'

Thursday December 10, 2020 6:27 am PST by
Earlier this week, Apple introduced new wireless over-ear headphones called AirPods Max, and first impressions and unboxing videos have now surfaced from various media outlets and YouTube channels. Priced at $549, the AirPods Max launch December 15. A first real-life look at AirPods Max via CNET AirPods Max feature a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver that is said to provide "rich, deep...
maxresdefault

Useful macOS Big Sur Features You Might Not Know

Monday December 7, 2020 2:26 pm PST by
macOS Big Sur has been out for about a month now, but macOS releases never get quite as much attention as iOS releases, so there may still be some features that you're not aware of. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up some useful but lesser known macOS Big Sur tips that are worth checking out. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. AirPods Auto Switching - With ...
