YouTube App No Longer Available on 3rd-Gen Apple TV, AirPlay Now Required to Watch Videos

As of today, YouTube has stopped supporting the YouTube app on third-generation Apple TV models, which means the YouTube channel is no longer available as a native option for watching YouTube on this ‌Apple TV‌ model.



Now that the app is defunct, third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ users will need to AirPlay YouTube content from a compatible Apple device like an iPhone or iPad to watch YouTube on the big screen.

The app's removal is limited to the third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ models. YouTube stopped supporting the second-generation ‌Apple TV‌ models back in 2015. The fourth and fifth-generation ‌Apple TV‌ models are not impacted as they have access to the tvOS App Store and the tvOS YouTube app.

Various app developers have slowly been phasing out support for the third-generation ‌Apple TV‌. In May 2020, HBO's apps were removed, and last week, the MLB app was pulled.

Those who have a third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ that are thinking of upgrading might want to hold off, as there is a refresh rumored to be coming later this year.

The new ‌Apple TV‌ is expected to feature a faster processor and more storage space, plus there could be a new remote control and U1 chip integration to allow it to better interface with other Apple devices. There could also be a gaming focus, with Apple rumored to be working on hardware that would support console-level games.