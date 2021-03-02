MLB App No Longer Available on Third-Generation Apple TV

Last week, the MLB app was removed from the third-generation Apple TV, with a tipster informing us that the app has been deprecated for the eight-year-old device. The MLB app now requires an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K.



While the MLB has not provided a reason for the app being removed, the third-generation Apple TV was released in 2012, making it quite old. A few other popular apps are being removed from the third-generation Apple TV as of this month, including YouTube and CBS All Access, the latter of which is being rebranded as Paramount+.

AirPlay remains available for streaming content from an iPhone or iPad to the third-generation Apple TV, although one Twitter user said that AirPlay was not working for the MLB app, so your mileage may vary.

MLB kicks off its 2021 season on April 1, with Spring Training underway now.

