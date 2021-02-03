YouTube Discontinuing 3rd-Generation Apple TV App, AirPlay Still Available

YouTube is planning to stop supporting its YouTube app on the third-generation Apple TV models, where YouTube has long been available as a channel option.



A 9to5Mac reader received a message about the upcoming app discontinuation, which is set to take place in March.

Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on ‌Apple TV‌ (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, ‌Apple TV‌ HD, iPhone, or iPad. With AirPlay, you can also stream YouTube from your iOS device directly to any ‌Apple TV‌ (3rd generation or later).

Third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ owners will no longer be able to watch YouTube directly on the ‌Apple TV‌ after the app goes defunct, but YouTube content can be AirPlayed to the ‌Apple TV‌ from an ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌, a method that is less convenient.

This discontinuation is applicable only to the third-generation Apple TVs, as YouTube stopped supporting the second-generation ‌Apple TV‌ models back in 2015. The fourth and fifth-generation ‌Apple TV‌ models are not impacted as these models have access to the tvOS App Store, which is not available on the third-generation ‌Apple TV‌.