HBO Now App Removed From 2nd and 3rd Generation Apple TV Models

As expected, HBO removed support for its HBO Now app on second and third-generation Apple TV models over the weekend.



Early last month, the company announced that it would be removing support for older ‌Apple TV‌ devices at the end of April, a decision it said was made "in order to provide the best streaming experience."

Following pushback from users, a couple of days later HBO said that it would be extending the deadline to May 15, with HBO GO to remain available for "a few additional months."

The company hoped that the extended deadline would provide people with enough time to upgrade their ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ models and otherwise prepare for the day they are removed.

Affected users are advised to try alternate ways to access content, including streaming HBO GO using another streaming device like Roku and Amazon Fire TV, using AirPlay to stream HBO GO to ‌Apple TV‌, using an HDMI cable to connect a phone, tablet, or computer to a TV, and using Chromecast to cast HBO GO from a phone, tablet, or computer to a TV.

HBO GO and HBO NOW remain functional on the newest ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ HD and ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ 4K platforms. Numerous shows and movies can also be streamed for free on HBO GO and HBO NOW, including Silicon Valley, Succession, The Wire, and more.