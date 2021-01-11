Skip to Content

CES 2021: Anker Unveils New Magnetic Series Accessories, PowerWave Stand and More

by

Popular accessory maker Anker today unveiled a whole range of new products that will be coming out over the course of the next few months.

anker magnetic wireless pad
There are a range of magnetic cases for the iPhone 12 that will work with MagSafe and non-MagSafe magnetic accessories, with the cases offering simple but protective designs. Anker's iPhone cases will come out in mid-January with prices ranging from $20.99 to $25.99.

There are several new magnetic power banks that will be able to attach to the back of an ‌iPhone‌, with capacities up to 10,000mAh. These will snap right onto the ‌iPhone‌ and will be able to charge it at up to 7.5W while the ‌iPhone‌ is in use. Power banks will be released in February 2021 with prices ranging from $37.99 to $51.99.

anker magnetic power banks
Anker is also debuting new magnetic wireless chargers and stands, which will attach to Apple's ‌iPhone 12‌ models. These appear to be magnetic rather than ‌MagSafe‌, and will charge at 7.5W. There are a range of stands, including multi-device stands, with prices that will range from $20.99 to $159.99. Anker says its magnetic wireless chargers will come out in March 2021.

anker magnetic stand
Though not magnetic, Anker is introducing a PowerWave Go 3-in-1 stand that can charge an ‌iPhone‌, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at once. It includes a detachable 10,000mAh wireless pad for charging on the go as well, with the power bank able to be charged through the stand.

anker power wave stand
The Apple Watch module is removable and can be paired with the power bank for portable Apple Watch charging capabilities. The PowerWave Go 3-in-1 Stand will be priced at $159.99 to $199.99, and it is set to come out in March 2021.

There are a range of new PowerLine III Flow Lightning to USB-C cables in pastel colors, along with a PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock that will be able to charge laptops at up to 85W and works with a single 8K display or dual 4K displays. The PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock will be released on February 18, 2021, and it will cost $199.99.

