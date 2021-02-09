Bloomberg Story Breaks Down Apple's Unrivaled Success Under Tim Cook's Leadership

Bloomberg has published an in-depth piece by journalist Austin Car about the rise of Apple under Tim Cook's leadership, covering several attributes of the CEO that took over from Steve Jobs, including his diplomatic acumen, operational prowess, eye for detail, and manifest success in making Apple one of the biggest companies in the history of modern business.



The story touches on a number of topics in the recent history of Apple's meteoric rise under Cook's leadership, including the political sensitivities of outsourcing production to China, Cook's relationship with current and former U.S. presidents, his cost-conscious approach to new products, and the strategic difficulties of managing Apple's product diversification in a global-spanning supply chain.

Other highlights include:

Steve Jobs' blunt response when President Obama asked him why Apple couldn't make the iPhone in the U.S.

‌Tim Cook‌'s unrelenting work ethic.

Cook's unlikely friendship with President Trump, and Apple's silence in the face of falsehoods propagated by the former president about Apple production coming back to the U.S.

Supply chain managers' alarm upon seeing the initial design of the 2013 "trashcan" Mac Pro.

Internal pressure at Apple to decouple from China over censorship, human-rights violations, and criticism about labor conditions at mainland factories.

Apple's continued success in the face of the global health crisis.



Apple's fightback against claims of the company's "monopoly power" and its ongoing feud with big name software developers and social media platforms like Spotify, Epic Games, and Facebook.

For all the details, be sure to check out the full long read over on Bloomberg.