Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS Big Sur 11.3 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.3 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming just a few days after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.2, a bug fix update.

First Look Big Sur Feature2
Developers can download the ‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌ 11.3 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3 introduces new customization options for Safari, plus it includes a new iPhone and iPad apps preference pane for keyboard touch alternatives.

There are new sorting options in the Reminders app along with options to print, and Apple Music has been updated with a Made for You shortcut and a live events option in the Listen Now section. Apple News includes an updated News+ tab with a For You section and an improved browsing feature.

‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3 also adds support for the latest PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X/S controllers for use with macOS games.

mdnz Avatar
mdnz
45 minutes ago at 01:15 pm


How about the ability to run 2 external displays with the M1 MBP natively?

That's a hardware limitation, not a software one.
Score: 4 Votes
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
54 minutes ago at 01:06 pm
Look forward to what 11.3 offers, build number is 20E5172i
Score: 2 Votes
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
6 minutes ago at 01:55 pm


5.6GB! Hope there's some new and exciting stuff in there.

The release notes say .... hah, who am I kidding. They're not out yet.

The notes don't say much 9to5mac posted them, its a big file as it installs the main file over the other one, nothing major has changed
Score: 1 Votes
Unggoy Murderer Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
51 minutes ago at 01:09 pm
Was really hoping 11.2 would resolve the external display issues I've been having since 11.0 (was fine during betas). My USB-C to DP 4K monitor seems to get forgotten about after my iMac resumes from sleep, I need to disconnect and reconnect the cable for it to be detected. Such a pain!
Score: 1 Votes
