Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.2 With Bug Fixes for Bluetooth, External Displays, iCloud Drive, and More

Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2, the second major update to the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ operating system that launched in November. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2 comes more than a month after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.1.



The new ‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌ 11.2‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2 addresses several bugs, such as an issue that could cause external external displays to show a black screen when connected to an ‌M1‌ ‌Mac mini‌ using an HDMI to DVI converter and a problem that caused iCloud Drive to disable when turning off the ‌iCloud Drive‌ Desktop & Documents Folders option.

Apple's full release notes for the update are available below:

‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2 improves Bluetooth reliability and fixes the following issues:

- External displays may show a black screen when connected to a ‌Mac mini‌ (‌M1‌, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter

- Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save

- ‌iCloud Drive‌ could turn off after disabling the ‌iCloud Drive‌ Desktop & Documents Folders option

- System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password

- Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed

Though not mentioned in the release notes, one of the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2 betas removed a feature that allowed Apple apps bypass third-party firewalls, security tools, and VPN apps. ‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌ 11 included a ContentFilterExclusionList that let Apple's apps like the App Store, Maps, iCloud, and more to avoid firewall and VPN apps that users had installed.

These apps were not able to filter or inspect traffic for some built-in Apple apps, and the functionality has been removed. Apple apps will now be compatible with VPN apps and will no longer be able to bypass firewalls and other security tools.

‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌ is a major update that brings a full redesign to the Mac, along with new features designed for ‌‌M1‌‌ Macs. Complete details on all of the new functionality in ‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌ can be found in our roundup.