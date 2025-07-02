What to Expect From Apple's Rumored New MacBook With A18 Pro Chip

by

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects an all-new, more-affordable MacBook model powered by an iPhone chip to launch next year.

Low Cost MacBook Feature A18 Pro
Below, we recap rumors and other possibilities for this new MacBook.

Chip

The new MacBook will be equipped with the A18 Pro chip, according to Kuo. If so, it would be the first Mac to ever use an A-series chip from an iPhone.

Introduced in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max last year, the A18 Pro chip has a 6-core CPU, a 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine.

Unsurprisingly, the A18 Pro chip is around 40% slower than Apple's latest M4 chip. As noted by Jason Snell on Six Colors, however, the chip's multi-core CPU performance is nearly identical to the M1 chip in the 2020 MacBook Air, and the A18 Pro chip even outperforms the M1 chip for graphics. That matters for pricing — see below.

Pricing

Kuo said the new MacBook will be a "more-affordable" model, but he did not provide an exact price point. The current 13-inch MacBook Air starts at $999 in the U.S., so the new MacBook would likely have a starting price of between $699 and $899.

As mentioned above, the A18 Pro chip's performance is similar to the M1 chip in the 2020 MacBook Air, which Apple still sells for $649 through Walmart. Given this MacBook Air model is nearly five years old, it will be discontinued at some point, and the MacBook with an A18 Pro chip could effectively be its replacement sold directly by Apple.

Specs

As noted by Stephen Hackett on 512 Pixels, the A18 Pro chip lacks Thunderbolt support, so the new MacBook would likely be equipped with regular USB-C ports. They would look the same as Thunderbolt ports, but data transfer speeds would be limited to up to 10 Gb/s, and the new MacBook might natively support only a single external display.

iPhones with the A18 Pro chip have only 8GB of RAM, whereas all current MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models start with at least 16GB of RAM.

No other specs have been reported yet, but obviously a lower-priced MacBook will have other limitations compared to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

Design

While this rumor may fuel hopes that Apple is planning to relaunch the discontinued 12-inch MacBook, Kuo said the new MacBook will be equipped with an approximately 13-inch display, matching the smaller MacBook Air.

Still, the new MacBook could have a lot in common with the old 12-inch MacBook, including an ultra-thin and lightweight design.

Kuo said potential color options for the new MacBook include silver, blue, pink, and yellow, so the laptop could come in bright and fun colors, like the iMac.

Release Date

While he did not provide an exact release date, Kuo expects the more-affordable MacBook to enter mass production towards the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, or early in the first quarter of 2026. He said that shipments of the new MacBook will begin at some point in 2026, so the laptop should be available at some point next year.

Ever since the Mac lineup transitioned from Intel processors to Apple silicon, it has felt somewhat inevitable that Apple would relaunch its plain "MacBook" model. Arm architecture paves the way for an iPhone chip to be used in a Mac, and Apple no longer has to worry about the power efficiency constraints of Intel processors, allowing for the return of a super compact, ultra-thin, and lightweight MacBook for everyday customers.

