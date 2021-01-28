Skip to Content

Apple Will Require Apps to Request Permission to Track Users Starting With Next iOS 14 Beta Version

by

Apple today announced that its App Tracking Transparency privacy measure will be required starting with the next beta versions of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14. Apple says the software updates will be publicly released in the early spring.

app tracking transparency prompt ios 14
The requirement was originally set to go into effect last September, but Apple delayed to provide developers with more time to prepare.

With this change, all iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV app developers will need to receive a user's permission to track their activity across other apps and websites and access their device's random advertising identifier, known as the Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA), for targeted advertising purposes or to measure how effective their campaigns were.

Users will be presented with a prompt with options to "Allow Tracking" or "Ask App not to Track" when opening apps that wish to track their activity. Developers have already been able to add the tracking prompt to their apps in prior versions of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14, using the App Tracking Transparency framework, but it has not been required and few apps have implemented the prompt voluntarily.

If a user selects "Ask App not to Track," Apple will block the app's developer from accessing the user's IDFA. The developer is also required to respect the user's tracking preference in general, meaning that they cannot use other methods to track the user, or else their app may face removal from the App Store, according to Apple.

Users can manage their tracking preferences on an app-by-app basis in the Settings app under Privacy > Tracking on iOS 14.

app tracking settings ios 14
A handful of ad networks and companies have criticized Apple's decision, including Facebook, which ran full-page newspaper ads and launched a website claiming that Apple's tracking change will hurt small businesses financially.

"We disagree with Apple's approach and solution, yet we have no choice but to show Apple's prompt," said Facebook. "If we don't, they will block Facebook from the App Store, which would only further harm the people and businesses that rely on our services. We cannot take this risk on behalf of the millions of businesses who use our platform to grow."

The non-profit Electronic Frontier Foundation called Facebook's criticism "laughable," claiming that Facebook's campaign against Apple is really about "what Facebook stands to lose if its users learn more about exactly what it and other data brokers are up to behind the scenes." Firefox maker Mozilla also backed Apple's decision, calling it a "huge win for consumers."

Google has not publicly attacked Apple's decision, but in a blog post yesterday, the company warned developers that they may see a "significant impact" to their Google ad revenue on iOS once the App Tracking Transparency requirement begins. Google also said it will stop collecting IDFAs across its iOS apps so that it does not have to present users with Apple's tracking permission prompt in those apps.

Apple's stance is that users deserve control and transparency.

"We believe that this is a simple matter of standing up for our users," said Apple, adding that "users should know when their data is being collected and shared across other apps and websites — and they should have the choice to allow that or not."

Apple's announcement is timed with Data Privacy Day. Apple has commemorated the day by sharing "A Day in the Life of Your Data," a PDF report that explains how third-party companies track user data across websites and apps, highlights Apple's privacy principles, and provides more details about App Tracking Transparency.


Apple CEO Tim Cook will be speaking on data privacy today at the Computers, Privacy, and Data Protection conference, based in Brussels. Cook is scheduled to speak at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time, and a live stream will be available on YouTube.

Related Roundups: iOS 14, iPadOS 14
Tag: App Tracking Transparency

Top Rated Comments

honghai2196 Avatar
honghai2196
24 minutes ago at 09:21 pm


This is something only Apple can do. Imagine Google releasing a privacy update like Apple to all Android Smartphones.
That would be destructive for them. They would lose a lot of money. It's suicidal. This is why only Apple can be trusted with Privacy since Apple's business model does not depend on Ads and tracking unlike Google or Facebook.

If google releases an similar privacy option like Apple does, it will have a method named isAccessible() and it's always return TRUE whether end-user toggles ON or OFF.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BWhaler Avatar
BWhaler
15 minutes ago at 09:30 pm
Thank you Apple for providing the choice to protect my family. Facebook and Zuck are pathetic.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AmazeSE Avatar
AmazeSE
33 minutes ago at 09:13 pm
This is something only Apple can do. Imagine Google releasing a privacy update like Apple to all Android Smartphones.
That would be destructive for them. They would lose a lot of money. It's suicidal. This is why only Apple can be trusted with Privacy since Apple's business model does not depend on Ads and tracking unlike Google or Facebook.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eicca Avatar
eicca
12 minutes ago at 09:34 pm
If your business relies on sneaky covert data collection then you need to rethink your business. Bravo Apple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
timborama Avatar
timborama
6 minutes ago at 09:39 pm
“The developer is also required to respect the user's tracking preference in general”.

Good luck with that.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

bloodoxygenapplewatch

Apple Watch Series 7 Rumored to Feature Blood Glucose Monitoring

Monday January 25, 2021 5:05 am PST by
The Apple Watch Series 7 will reportedly feature blood glucose monitoring via an optical sensor, according to ETNews. The report, which mainly focuses on the blood glucose capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, explains that Apple is intending to bring blood glucose monitoring to the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 using a non-invasive optical sensor. Measuring blood glucose levels,...
Read Full Article247 comments
14

Apple Releases iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 With New Camera Warnings and Bug Fixes

Tuesday January 26, 2021 10:04 am PST by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.4, the fourth major updates to the iOS 14 operating system that was initially released in September. iOS and iPadOS 14.4 come more than a month after the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.3, updates that brought new emojis, Intercom support, and more. The iOS and iPadOS 14.4 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible...
Read Full Article71 comments
7

Apple Releases watchOS 7.3 With Unity Watch Face, Expanded ECG Availability and More

Tuesday January 26, 2021 10:03 am PST by
Apple today released watchOS 7.3, the third major update to the watchOS 7 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 7.3 comes more than a month after watchOS 7.2, an update that brought support for Apple Fitness+ ‌‌The watchOS 7.3 update‌‌ can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install...
Read Full Article57 comments
14

Apple Releases tvOS 14.4 for Fourth and Fifth-Generation Apple TV Models

Tuesday January 26, 2021 10:02 am PST by
Apple today released tvOS 14.4, the fifth update to the tvOS 14 operating system that was initially released back in September. tvOS 14.4 comes more than a month after the release of tvOS 14.3. tvOS 14.4, which is a free update, can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌ by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌ owners who have...
Read Full Article38 comments
14

Apple Releasing iOS 14.4 and watchOS 7.3 Later Today

Tuesday January 26, 2021 7:20 am PST by
In its Black History Month announcement this morning, Apple has confirmed that iOS 14.4 and watchOS 7.3 will be released later today. watchOS 7.3 expands the ECG app on the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer to Japan, Mayotte, Thailand, and the Philippines, while iOS 14.4 introduces a notification on iPhone 12 models with non-genuine cameras. Both software updates also add support for a new...
Read Full Article64 comments
AirPods Pro Gen 2 Feature2

Second-Generation AirPods Pro Widely Rumored to Launch in First Half of 2021

Tuesday January 26, 2021 8:24 am PST by
Apple plans to release second-generation AirPods Pro within the first half of 2021, according to unnamed industry sources cited by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes in a report focused on flash memory supplier Winbond. From the report:Winbond is also expected to be among the NOR flash suppliers for Apple's next-generation AirPods Pro slated for launch later in the first half of this year, the...
Read Full Article51 comments
apple watch black unity

Apple Celebrates Black History Month With Limited-Edition Watch, Featured Apps and Books, and More

Tuesday January 26, 2021 6:14 am PST by
Apple today announced that it will be celebrating Black History Month with curated content that highlights and amplifies Black creators, artists, developers, and businesses across the App Store, Apple Music, the Apple TV app, Apple Books, Apple Podcasts, and more. The content will be featured throughout the month of February. Black Unity Sport Band has "Truth. Power. Solidarity." ...
Read Full Article165 comments
magsafecasedangle

Apple Elaborates on Potential for iPhone 12 and MagSafe Accessories to Interfere With Implantable Medical Devices

Saturday January 23, 2021 2:42 pm PST by
Since the launch of iPhone 12 models in October, Apple has acknowledged that the devices may cause electromagnetic interference with medical devices like pacemakers and defibrillators, but the company has now shared additional information. Apple added the following paragraph to a related support document today:Medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain...
Read Full Article108 comments
14

iOS 14.4 Patches Vulnerabilities That May Have Been Actively Exploited

Tuesday January 26, 2021 12:16 pm PST by
Apple today released iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4, and along with a handful of minor new features, the software introduces security fixes for three vulnerabilities that may have been used in the wild. According to a security support document shared by Apple, there were kernel and WebKit vulnerabilities affecting all iPhones and iPads running iOS or iPadOS 14. The kernel vulnerability could allow ...
Read Full Article55 comments
matte black macbook pro colorware

Apple Researching High-End Titanium MacBook Casings With Unique Textured Finish

Tuesday January 26, 2021 7:10 am PST by
Apple is researching the use of processed titanium with unique properties for future MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones, according to a newly-granted patent application. In a filing titled "Titanium parts having a blasted surface texture," granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and spotted by Patently Apple, Apple explains how various devices could adopt titanium casings with a...
Read Full Article92 comments

Guides

14
iOS 14.4 Features

iOS 14.4 is out now! Read about everything new in this release.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

fitness plus weekly series
Apple Fitness+ vs. Peloton

Apple Fitness+ and Peloton offer polished workout routines delivered by enthusiastic instructors and accompanied by motivating music playlists.

See more guides

Upcoming

AirPods Pro Gen 2 Feature2
AirPods Pro 2
Spring 2021

Apple is rumored to be working on a new version of the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Pro 2, and there could be some design changes in store.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

appleroundupvr
Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar