EFF Calls Facebook's Criticism of Apple's Pro-Privacy Tracking Change 'Laughable'

by

Facebook's recent criticism directed at Apple over an upcoming tracking-related privacy measure is "laughable," according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a non-profit organization that defends civil liberties in the digital world.

facebook data sharing
Facebook has claimed that Apple's new opt-in tracking policy will hurt small businesses who benefit from personalized advertising, but the EFF believes that Facebook's campaign against Apple is really about "what Facebook stands to lose if its users learn more about exactly what it and other data brokers are up to behind the scenes," noting that Facebook has "built a massive empire around the concept of tracking everything you do."

Starting early next year, developers of iPhone and iPad apps will need to request permission from users to track their activity across apps and websites owned by other companies for personalized advertising purposes. Specifically, users will be presented with a prompt to allow or deny tracking as necessary when opening apps on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

facebook ios 14 tracking prompt
According to the EFF, a number of studies have shown that most of the money made from targeted advertising does not reach app developers, and instead goes to third-party data brokers like Facebook, Google, and lesser-known firms.

"Facebook touts itself in this case as protecting small businesses, and that couldn't be further from the truth," the EFF said. "Facebook has locked them into a situation in which they are forced to be sneaky and adverse to their own customers. The answer cannot be to defend that broken system at the cost of their own users' privacy and control."

Facebook has argued that Apple's move "isn't about privacy, it's about profit," claiming that Apple's new policy will leave many apps and websites with no choice but to start charging subscription fees or add more in-app purchase options to make ends meet, in turn increasing App Store revenue. Facebook said this scenario will make the internet "much more expensive" and reduce "high-quality free content."

"We disagree with Apple's approach and solution, yet we have no choice but to show Apple's prompt," Facebook said. "If we don't, they will block Facebook from the App Store, which would only further harm the people and businesses that rely on our services. We cannot take this risk on behalf of the millions of businesses who use our platform to grow."

In response to Facebook, Apple expressed that users deserve control and transparency. "We believe that this is a simple matter of standing up for our users," said Apple, adding that "users should know when their data is being collected and shared across other apps and websites — and they should have the choice to allow that or not."

The EFF applauded Apple for its pro-privacy change, calling it a great step forward.

"When a company does the right thing for its users, EFF will stand with it, just as we will come down hard on companies that do the wrong thing," the organization concluded. "Here, Apple is right and Facebook is wrong."

Tags: Facebook, EFF, Facebook-Apple tracking dispute

Top Rated Comments

baryon Avatar
baryon
39 minutes ago at 02:51 pm
It's funny to see Facebook suddenly hiding behind "small businesses" and making it sound like they care so much about them. "Oh no it's fine with us, we don't mind, we're big and rich, it's the small businesses that we care so much about... And the puppies! The puppies will be really sad! Apple is killing them!"
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
farewelwilliams Avatar
farewelwilliams
41 minutes ago at 02:50 pm
who isn't laughing at Facebook these days?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mdracer Avatar
Mdracer
16 minutes ago at 03:14 pm
I own a small brick and mortar store. Facebook is the last company I would think that has my back. Due to their algorithms my ad payments to them have gone up but the feedback and impressions I get has drastically reduced. Guess what.. they don't care and have no way of actually assisting me with making my money go further. Get Bent FB!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Keymaster Avatar
Keymaster
14 minutes ago at 03:17 pm
Facebook is right, it's about profits...their profits. They are terrified that giving users the ability to know what is being shared and control it will cut into Facebook's profits, and this is all about fighting against that. Apple is doing good work here to protect people's privacy by giving us the choice of what is done with our information by the apps that we use (including Apple's).

Any company that argues against transparency is profiting by using your information in a way that you probably wouldn't choose. Keep that in mind as you hear about anyone arguing that Apple should give us the knowledge about how our information is used an the option to control it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
18 minutes ago at 03:12 pm
good to see ... hope some other outlets will start some truthful reporting on this
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anthogag Avatar
anthogag
16 minutes ago at 03:15 pm
Cool. Get rid of tracking...and commercials. Who cares about Facebook’s concerns.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone trade in 202010 FMT WHH

Apple Adjusts Trade-In Prices for Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac

Thursday December 17, 2020 6:11 am PST by
Apple has adjusted the trade-in values of many of its products overnight. Some devices, such as iPads, have seen moderate increases in value, while others, such as Macs, have experienced decreases. Apple incentivizes customers to upgrade by offering the option to trade in older devices in exchange for credit towards a new purchase. The latest changes to the trade-in program's values,...
Read Full Article54 comments
airpodsprodesigncase2

Third-Gen AirPods With AirPods Pro Design to Cost $200 and Launch in First Half of 2021

Wednesday December 16, 2020 3:00 am PST by
Apple's third-generation AirPods, which are expected to adopt the AirPods Pro design but lack noise-cancelling and transparency features, will launch in the first half of next year for around $200, claims a new report from TheElec today. Not for the first time in the rumor sphere, today's report refers to the earbuds as a "Lite" version of the AirPods Pro, but TheElec additionally suggests...
Read Full Article96 comments
facebook full page ad image

Facebook Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads to Attack Apple's iOS Privacy Changes

Wednesday December 16, 2020 5:25 am PST by
Facebook has today attacked Apple in a series of full-page newspaper ads, asserting that iOS 14's privacy changes regarding data gathering and targeted advertising are bad for small businesses (via Bloomberg). The ads are running in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post, feature the headline "We're standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere." Image via Dave ...
Read Full Article218 comments
airpods max customer photos

AirPods Max Customer Impressions: Premium Design and Competitive Sound Quality, Can Feel Heavy on Ears and Smart Case is Useless

Tuesday December 15, 2020 11:00 am PST by
Today is AirPods Max launch day in the United States and many other countries, and as orders begin arriving, first impressions of the headphones from customers are beginning to surface. We've already shared AirPods Max impressions from media outlets and YouTubers, and customer opinions provide additional perspective. AirPods Max photos shared by MacRumors forum member Boardiesboi MacRumors...
Read Full Article409 comments
instagramlogo

Bug Blamed for Instagram Unexpectedly Accessing Camera in iOS 14

Saturday July 25, 2020 9:22 am PDT by
Some users have noticed that Instagram is unexpectedly accessing the camera, reports The Verge. Users have reported that the green "camera on" indicator was displayed in iOS 14 when scrolling through their feed, but not taking a photo or a video. In a statement to The Verge, a spokesperson for Instagram said that the behavior was a bug and is being fixed. "We only access your camera when...
Read Full Article147 comments
AirPods Max Smart Case Battery Life Feature2

Apple Clarifies Power-Saving Modes of AirPods Max When Not in Use

Friday December 18, 2020 2:36 am PST by
When Apple unveiled AirPods Max last week, it revealed that they don't come with an on/off power button, but instead enter an "ultralow" power mode when inserted into the included Smart Case. That left a lot of questions about what happens to battery life when they're left out of the Smart Case and not being actively used. However, today Apple has provided some somewhat surprising answers to...
Read Full Article205 comments
airpods max smart case video

Apple Prototyped Hundreds of AirPods Max Designs, Says Smart Case is Designed for Storage Efficiency

Thursday December 17, 2020 8:12 am PST by
In a recent interview with Japanese website Casa BRUTUS, shared by Mac Otakara, Apple's VP of industrial design Evans Hankey, VP of product marketing Bob Borchers, and industrial designer Eugene Whang reflected on the new AirPods Max. The interview is in Japanese, but with a translation, some key points can be gathered. For starters, Hankey said that Apple prototyped hundreds of AirPods Max...
Read Full Article247 comments
mac mini macbook pro macbook air m1

Parallels 16 for M1 Macs Now Available Through Technical Preview Program

Thursday December 17, 2020 10:55 am PST by
Parallels today began informing customers about the launch of a new Parallels Desktop 16 for M1 Mac Technical Preview Program, which is available today. The software cannot run an Intel x86-based OS, and requires an Arm-based operating system installation image. Microsoft is offering a version of Arm-based Windows that's available through the Windows Insider program that will run on M1 Macs ...
Read Full Article216 comments
iphone 12 pro video colors

iPhone 13 Lineup May Support Game-Changing Wi-Fi 6E, Larger iPhone SE Unlikely in Early 2021

Friday December 18, 2020 7:50 am PST by
While we're still many months away from the next-generation "iPhone 13" lineup, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis, Thomas O'Malley, Tim Long, and their associates have outlined a few expectations for the devices based on discussions with multiple Apple suppliers. First and foremost, the analysts said iPhone 13 models may support Wi-Fi 6E, providing an opportunity for radio-frequency chipmaker...
Read Full Article81 comments
ios 14

Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 to Developers

Wednesday December 16, 2020 10:05 am PST by
Apple today seeded the first betas of new iOS and iPadOS 14.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, two days after releasing the iOS 14.3 update that brought support for Apple Fitness+, AirPods Max, ProRAW for iPhone 12 models, and more. iOS and iPadOS 14.4 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or...
Read Full Article94 comments

Guides

iOS 14
iOS 14.3 Features

iOS 14.3 is out! Read all about it.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

Gift Guide
Gift Guide for Apple Fans

Last minute gifts for Apple fans.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
See more guides

Upcoming

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

appleroundupvr
Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

roundupbar iP13
iPhone 13
Fall 2021

iPhone 13 is coming next year. Here's what we know.

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar