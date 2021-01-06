14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models Expected to Boost Apple Silicon's Market Share in Second Half of 2021

Apple is expected to release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon in the second half of 2021, boosting Apple's market share of notebook CPUs to about 7%, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.



In July 2020, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon and an all-new design will launch in the late second quarter or third quarter of this year. Kuo later added that these MacBook Pro models will feature Mini-LED displays for increased brightness, improved contrast, richer colors, and more.

Apple previously indicated that its transition away from Intel processors in Macs will take about two years to be completed, with other rumored Apple silicon Macs including a redesigned 24-inch iMac and a smaller Mac Pro-like desktop computer. Last month, Nikkei Asia reported that a new iMac Pro is also in the works for 2021.

TrendForce said that Intel faces increasing competitive pressure from both Apple and AMD in the CPU market and will need to deliver an "appropriate product strategy" in response. Last month, New York-based hedge fund Third Point urged Intel to take "immediate" action to restructure and curb the loss of talented chip designers.

Apple's first M1 chip has proven to be very impressive, with the base model MacBook Air outperforming the highest-end Intel-based 16-inch MacBook Pro in benchmarks. Apple says the chip delivers industry-leading performance per watt.