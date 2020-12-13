AirPods Max Begin Shipping to Customers Ahead of December 15 Launch

Apple last week announced the AirPods Max, the first Apple-branded over-ear headphones. Now, AirPods Max preorders are beginning to ship to customers around the world ahead of the December 15 launch date.



Although several orders for the headphones are still in the "Processing" or "Preparing to Ship" stages, one MacRumors reader has shared a screenshot of an AirPods Max order marked as "Shipped" on Apple's online store.

Priced at $549, AirPods Max have a mesh headband with a stainless steel frame that connects to memory foam ear cups. The headphones offer several features including high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, and spatial audio. Many reviewers have been impressed by the sound quality of the headphones.

AirPods Max will be available starting on December 15 in the United States and over 25 markets worldwide, according to Apple. Delivery estimates for all five AirPods Max colors have already slipped into 2021 on Apple.com, suggesting that either Apple is facing supply constraints or demand for the headphones is quite high.

Waiting for your AirPods Max? Be sure to track your shipment in the MacRumors forums.