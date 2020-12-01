Apple Inks Deal for English/Spanish Comedy 'Acapulco'

Apple has picked up "Acapulco," an upcoming Apple TV+ Spanish and English-language comedy that is based on the 2017 movie "How to Be a Latin Lover." The TV series will star Eugenio Derbez, who was also in the movie.



"Acapulco" will feature half-hour episodes focusing on the story of a young Mexican man who gets his dream job at the hottest resort in the city. He soon realizes the job is more complicated than he imagined, and his beliefs and morals start to be questioned.

The show takes place in 1984 with Derbez narrating and playing the present day version of the character.

The series was created by Austin Winsberg (known for "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), Eduardo Cisneros (known for "Half Brothers" and "Instructions Not Included"), and Jason Shuman (known for "Role Models").

"Acapulco" is one of several international Apple Original TV shows, joining action-thriller "Echo 3" set in South America, "Pachinko" based on the novel by Min Jin Lee, and espionage thriller "Slow Horses."