Apple Plans Adaptation of 'Slow Horses' Espionage Novels for Apple TV+ With Gary Oldman as Lead

Friday November 15, 2019 6:31 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Two weeks after Apple TV+ debuted, Apple today greenlit a new drama series called "Slow Horses" for its streaming service. The show is based on a book series of the same name by author Mick Herron, and will star Gary Oldman (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Image by Tasos Katopodis/WireImage via THR

The "Slow Horses" series follows a team of British intelligence agents who are delegated to the so-called Slough House department in MI5, where washed-up spies are placed following failed careers. Oldman is set to play Jackson Lamb, the leader of the Slough House spies who are looking to get back into the spy game by any means necessary.

The show will be written by stand-up comedian Will Smith, who previously worked on HBO's "Veep." Producers include Graham Yost, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux, and Douglas Urbanski.

‌Apple TV‌+ is currently available for $4.99 per month and offers shows like "The Morning Show," "See," "Dickinson," and "For All Mankind." M. Night Shyamalan's thriller "Servant" will be launching this Thanksgiving, followed by the film "The Banker" in December.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide
2 comments