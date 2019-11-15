Apple Plans Adaptation of 'Slow Horses' Espionage Novels for Apple TV+ With Gary Oldman as Lead

The "Slow Horses" series follows a team of British intelligence agents who are delegated to the so-called Slough House department in MI5, where washed-up spies are placed following failed careers. Oldman is set to play Jackson Lamb, the leader of the Slough House spies who are looking to get back into the spy game by any means necessary.
The show will be written by stand-up comedian Will Smith, who previously worked on HBO's "Veep." Producers include Graham Yost, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux, and Douglas Urbanski.
Apple TV+ is currently available for $4.99 per month and offers shows like "The Morning Show," "See," "Dickinson," and "For All Mankind." M. Night Shyamalan's thriller "Servant" will be launching this Thanksgiving, followed by the film "The Banker" in December.