Apple Inks Deal for 'Echo 3' Adaptation of Israeli Action Thriller 'When Heroes Fly'

by

Apple has signed a deal for a new 10-episode action thriller series called "Echo 3," which is based on Israeli TV show "When Heroes Fly," according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Israeli version of the show was loosely based on the novel of the same name by Amir Gutfreund.

Israeli TV series 'When Heroes Fly'

"Echo 3" tells the story of Amber Chesborough, a young scientist who goes missing at the Colombia-Venezuela border. Her brother and her husband, who both have "deep military experience and complicated pasts" struggle to find her.

The show was created by Mark Boal, known for "The Hurt Locker" and "Zero Dark Thirty," with Boal serving as showrunner along with Jason Horwitch, known for "House of Cards." The show is part of Apple's international originals and it will feature dialog in both English and Spanish.

"When Heroes Fly," the original TV show "Echo 3" is based on," is available to watch on Netflix.

Apple is working with Israeli company Keshet on the series, as Keshet owns the rights to "When Heroes Fly." Apple has also teamed up with Keshet for "Suspicion," a drama starring Uma Thurman based on Israeli TV series "False Flag."

Thomas Davie
17 minutes ago at 09:28 am
Great, another CSI, Bravo Team, FBI, etc type of show. I want hardcore science fiction; gimme some Larry Niven (Ringworld) or Joe Phillip Farmer (Riverworld), I'd love some alternate history sci-fi (Larry Flint).

I'm still waiting for anything to watch on my free 1 yr subscription.

Tom
jaredlipsitz
15 minutes ago at 09:30 am


Great, another CSI, Bravo Team, FBI, etc type of show. I want hardcore science fiction; gimme some Larry Niven (Ringworld) or Joe Phillip Farmer (Riverworld), I'd love some alternate history sci-fi (Larry Flint).

I'm still waiting for anything to watch on my free 1 yr subscription.

Tom

If you haven’t found a single thing to watch on Apple’s offering so far, I’m sorry but you’re clearly looking for very specific, niche content.
