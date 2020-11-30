Apple Preparing to Open Second Retail Store in South Korea

Apple is preparing to open a new retail store in Yeouido, South Korea. The store will be Apple's second retail location in the country.

Apple Yeouido will be located in the IFC Mall, which is in Seoul's financial district by the Han River. Apple has shared wallpapers and an animation on its website to announce the opening of Apple Yeouido.

Apple's first retail store in South Korea, Apple Garosugil, opened in 2018 in Seoul's Gangnam area. Apple Garosugil was the first Apple Store outside China to reopen earlier this year.

South Korea is an increasingly important territory for Apple, with the company looking to expand its market share in the country. Apple currently owns just 19 percent of the market in South Korea, according to The Korea Herald. Native company Samsung dominates the smartphone market in the country at 67 percent. The opening of Apple Yeouido is another indication that Apple is seeking to expand its presence in South Korea.