Black Friday 2020: Thanksgiving Day Deals on AirPods, M1 Macs, Apple Watch Series 6, iPads

Black Friday deals seem to start earlier and earlier every year, so there are already a wide variety of discounts available for Apple products on Thanksgiving Day. We've listed some of the best deals available right now, but act fast, as inventory quickly fluctuates.
Thanksgiving Day Deals on Apple Products:
- AirPods with a wireless charging case remain available for $149.99 on Amazon with a standard wired charging case, which is $49 off Apple's regular $199 pricing. Amazon is quoting early December delivery.
- Apple Watch Series 6 models start at $329.98 on Amazon, if you're okay with a 40mm/GPS/(PRODUCT)RED configuration. This is $69 off Apple's regular $399 pricing and the lowest price we've ever tracked for the Series 6 since its release in September. Amazon quotes early- to mid-December delivery depending on the model.
- Amazon has some of the first discounts on M1 Macs, including around $50 off the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB or 512GB of storage compared to Apple's pricing, as well as around $40 off the new Mac mini with 512GB of storage. Amazon quotes early December delivery.
- The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $899 on Amazon for a Wi-Fi/128GB storage configuration in Silver or Space Gray, which is $100 off Apple's regular $999 pricing and the lowest price we've ever tracked. Amazon quotes mid-December delivery.
Note that Amazon lists some products as out of stock until a certain date, but orders can still be placed now. We cannot guarantee that Amazon will fulfill its estimated delivery timeframes, so keep that in mind when ordering gifts for the holidays.
