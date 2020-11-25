Act Fast: AirPods Pro Reach Lowest Price Ever of $169 for Black Friday 2020

Black Friday has kicked off this week, and one of the first major sales for the AirPods Pro is available right now on Walmart. You can find this deal below, along with a few other solid discounts on the regular AirPods.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods Pro

You can get the Bluetooth headphones for $169.00, down from an original price of $249.00, representing savings of $80 and the lowest price we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro.

Walmart offers free two-day delivery, and some products support in-store pickup. Besides the AirPods Pro, quite a few Black Friday deals have appeared at Walmart tonight since the retailer has officially kicked off its online sales at 7 p.m. ET. For a review of the best deals coming from Walmart this Black Friday, check out our spotlight post on the retailer.

In terms of AirPods Pro sales for Black Friday, this Walmart sale will be the best around this week. We've tracked quite a few markdowns on the ANC headphones to around $199.99, which has been its typical discount price in the past few weeks, but nothing nearly as good as Walmart's price of $169.00.



AirPods

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Black Friday roundup.