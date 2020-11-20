Xbox Series X Controller Support Coming to Apple Devices

Apple and Microsoft are working on adding support for the Xbox Series X controller to Apple devices, according to an Apple Support page spotted by a Reddit user.

The support page states that Apple devices only support the Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, and various other MFi Bluetooth controllers. However, small print on the page states:

Microsoft and Apple are working together to bring compatibility for the Xbox Series X controller to customers in a future update.

Support for gaming controllers on Apple devices allows for better control in supported games from Apple Arcade or the App Store, navigation on the Apple TV, and more.

There is no mention of the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller or the Amazon Luna Controller on the Apple Support page, but MacRumors has spotted code mentioning the controllers in the iOS and iPadOS 14.3 betas.