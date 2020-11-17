Guides
All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12
How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
See more guides
Upcoming
AirPods Studio
Early 2021?

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that are rumored to launch in early 2021 for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Releases Second Betas of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 to Developers and Public Beta Testers

by

Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 updates to developers and public beta testers for testing purposes, one week after releasing the first betas and two weeks after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 14.2.


iOS and iPadOS 14.3 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper developer profile has been installed. Public beta testers can download the update after installing a profile from Apple's beta testing site.

The iOS 14.3 update brings the ProRAW format to the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. ProRAW is designed for those who prefer to shoot in RAW but also want to take advantage of the Apple image pipeline data like noise reduction and multi-frame exposure adjustments.


The ProRAW feature can be enabled in the Camera section of the Settings app for those who have installed the iOS 14.3 beta on a new ‌‌iPhone 12 Pro‌‌ or Pro Max. When enabled, there's a RAW toggle in the upper right side of the camera app that can be tapped to turn it off or on. Photos taken with ProRAW are 25MB in size.

If you have a PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller or an Amazon Luna controller to go along with Amazon's new streaming service, those controllers should now be able to connect to the iPhone and the iPad.


Ecosia, a search engine that plants trees when people conduct searches, can now be set as the default search engine on ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌.

Though not a feature, the iOS 14.3 update hints at some future product releases. There's an icon that may reveal the design of the AirPods Studio, along with details on AirTags and the Find My feature that's meant to let third-party devices integrate with the ‌Find My‌ app.


Code in iOS 14.3 suggests Apple is laying the groundwork to add support for third-party item trackers and Bluetooth devices in the ‌Find My‌ app, allowing these devices to be tracked right alongside iPhones and iPads. It's not yet clear which items will support the feature or when support will roll out, but we could be hearing additional information soon.


There was a mention of Fitness+ in the iOS 14.3 update under Privacy > Analytics & Improvements, but Apple removed it in the second beta. The setting was unfinished and could not be toggled on, but its brief appearance perhaps suggests that Fitness+ may be released alongside as part of the iOS 14.3 update.

Other new features include pregnancy data in the Health app, third-party app suggestions at setup in certain countries, support for scanning App Clips QR codes with the camera app, an option to update HomeKit products with the Home app, and more, with a full list available in our iOS 14.3 features guide.

Top Rated Comments
robo74 Avatar
robo74
57 minutes ago at 02:34 pm
At this point, please focus on fixing bugs!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Act3 Avatar
Act3
56 minutes ago at 02:35 pm
hopefully they fix the missing sms message bug
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
possum80 Avatar
possum80
51 minutes ago at 02:40 pm
Public Beta available too. ~388MB on 11 Pro
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nang18 Avatar
nang18
37 minutes ago at 02:53 pm
I really hope there’s a setting to prevent ProRaw files from being added to iCloud (and only kept on local storage). If this isn’t the case, I’d have to buy even more iCloud storage ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
56 minutes ago at 02:35 pm
Well, that was quick. The first beta literally only came out five days ago.
Anyway, I expect this to be released on either December 8 or December 15, along with fitness+, the AirTags, smart battery case, MagSafe duo, and leather sleeve for the new iPhone 12’s.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMelhado Avatar
iMelhado
52 minutes ago at 02:38 pm
Is it safe to assume that AppleRAW is in fact, exclusive to iPhone 12 and incompatible on iPhone 11s?

If so, that’s just… terrible.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

