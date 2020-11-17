Watch: Apple Silicon Mac Reviews and Unboxing Videos
Apple's embargo has lifted on reviews of the first Apple Silicon Macs with the M1 chip, including the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. We'll be sharing an in-depth review roundup shortly, but in the meantime, we've gathered up some videos below.
The introduction of the M1 chip marks the beginning of Apple's transition away from Intel processors in Macs. Back in June, Apple revealed its plans to begin using its own custom Apple Silicon processors in Macs, promising industry-leading performance per watt. Apple expects the transition to take about two years to be completed.
We've already seen several benchmarks that prove the M1 chip delivers breakthrough performance, including the new MacBook Air outperforming the high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro in multi-core Geekbench 5 results. The M1 chip's integrated graphics also outperform some desktop GPUs, including Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and AMD's Radeon RX 560.
The new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini are already beginning to arrive to customers after pre-orders commenced last week.
Videos
The Verge:
Marques Brownlee (MKBHD):
Justine Ezarik (iJustine):
Jenna Ezarik:
Karl Conrad:
Dave Lee:
CNET:
Judner Aura (UrAvgConsumer):
Andru Edwards:
Rene Ritchie:
Lance Ulanoff:
Lizzie Peirce:
Gary (The Everyday Dad):
AppleInsider:
Created Labs:
You could have just waited to order, until you saw reviews. That's what I'm doing.
It would have been nice to see these come out yesterday. I am not sure what held them up. It’s kind of weird to me that they were released or allowed to be posted the same day as most of us would be getting our pre-orders. Oh well, at least we can enjoy our computers when they come very soon!
Exactly the YouTube clown show rolls on.
Anandtech and the the MacRumors video review is the Tier One Pro reviews. These all seem like bloggers reprinting Apple Marketing fluff.
Yeah, this lesser-known fruit company made a comparison page ('https://www.apple.com/mac/compare/?modelList=Mac-mini-M1,Macbook-Air-M1,MacBookPro-13-M1').
Anyone have a TDLR on these.. all three models side by side...