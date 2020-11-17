Watch: Apple Silicon Mac Reviews and Unboxing Videos

Apple's embargo has lifted on reviews of the first Apple Silicon Macs with the M1 chip, including the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. We'll be sharing an in-depth review roundup shortly, but in the meantime, we've gathered up some videos below.

The introduction of the M1 chip marks the beginning of Apple's transition away from Intel processors in Macs. Back in June, Apple revealed its plans to begin using its own custom Apple Silicon processors in Macs, promising industry-leading performance per watt. Apple expects the transition to take about two years to be completed.

We've already seen several benchmarks that prove the M1 chip delivers breakthrough performance, including the new MacBook Air outperforming the high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro in multi-core Geekbench 5 results. The M1 chip's integrated graphics also outperform some desktop GPUs, including Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and AMD's Radeon RX 560.

The new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini are already beginning to arrive to customers after pre-orders commenced last week.



