First M1 Apple Silicon Macs Now Arriving to Customers

Apple last week announced the first Macs that use the new M1 Apple Silicon chips, debuting new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models.



The first M1 Macs were supposed to be arriving to customers on November 17, but a few people have been receiving their orders today and M1 machines are now in the hands of customers.

one of the first few people who got it first😍

M1 Macbook pro looking pretty#AppleSiliconM1 pic.twitter.com/TQTgkqKIlK — Ali King Fans Intl (@mnloona48_) November 16, 2020

Several users on Twitter and the MacRumors forum have shared photos and videos of their new M1 Macs, and many more users will be receiving their devices tomorrow.

Macbook air arrived a day early pic.twitter.com/pcMxDVJLC3 — hotshot (@hotshot_911) November 16, 2020

Apple has even been shipping custom configuration M1 Macs earlier than expected, and some of these Macs that originally had delivery dates right around November 24 are arriving a full week early on the launch date for the standard configuration machines.

Apple's M1 Macs are faster in single-core performance than any other Mac that Apple makes, and when it comes to multi-core performance, are faster than the high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

The M1 Macs are even faster in single-core performance when emulating x86 under Rosetta 2, and as for GPU performance, the integrated graphics outperform the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 560.

We'll be getting each of the new Macs for unboxing and testing purposes this week, so make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors to see our initial impressions and hands-on overview if you're considering purchasing one of these machines.