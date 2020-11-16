M1 Chip Beats GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and Radeon RX 560 for Graphics Performance
Apple's M1 processor often surpasses the graphics performance of desktop GPUs, including the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 560, according to a new benchmark submission spotted by Tom's Hardware.
According to Apple, the M1's octa-core GPU can simultaneously handle close to 25,000 threads and deliver up to 2.6 TFLOPS of throughput. This is the same TFLOPS achieved by the Radeon RX 560, and just below the GeForce GTX 1650's 2.9 TFLOPS.
The GFXBench 5.0 benchmarks were tested under Apple's Metal API, and show that the M1 often performs better than the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 560 by a fair margin. There is not yet a Metal benchmark for the GeForce GTX 1650 for the sake of comparison.
In the Aztec Ruins Normal Tier test, the Radeon RX 560 achieves 146.2 FPS, the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti achieves 159 FPS, and the M1 achieves 203.6 FPS. Similar results are seen across the board, with the M1 almost consistently surpassing the performance of the two desktop GPUs.
It is worth noting that GFXBench 5.0 benchmarks are primarily used to test mobile devices, and the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and Radeon RX 560 are older GPUs. Nonetheless, the M1 contains integrated graphics and the fact that it can surpass 75W desktop graphics cards is impressive. More detailed GPU comparisons will likely be coming soon as the first Macs equipped with the M1 arrive to customers this week.
Make me proud, Apple.
Nvidia produces very good GPUs; It's just that apple include their mid tier GPUs and charge a lot for that
Finally Macs will have good GPUs. With Nvidia's dominance and the spat between them and Apple it's been bad.
I get the feeling Nvidia aren't expecting Apple to 'just walk in' and make competitive graphics processors, and I get the feeling they might be surprised.
those cards had been released at 2017
Nowadays both AMD, Nvidia play muuuch higher
amazing chipsets for a mobile phone, no doubt
Xbox Ones Series S = 4 teraflops at 300 euros (and it includes other hardware apart from the graphic card)
Xbox One Series X = 12 teraflops
Custom PC = 20 teraflops (and isn't the highest you can get with a single video card)