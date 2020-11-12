Guides
All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12
How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
See more guides
Upcoming
macOS Big Sur
November 12

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

HomePod mini
Order Now, Nov 16 Launch

Apple's tiny version of the HomePod, priced at $99. Pre-orders now live, ships November 16.

MacBook Air
Order Now, Nov 17 Launch

Apple M1 chip, up to 18-hour battery, and no fan.

MacBook Pro 13"
Order Now, Nov 17 Launch

New models with Apple M1 chip and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Mac mini
AirPods Studio
iMac
AirTags
Apple Glasses
iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Rosetta Mac App Translation Process Can Take 20 Seconds on First Launch

by

Given that Apple's new M1 chip is designed based on ARM architecture, apps built for Intel's x86 architecture will need to be run through Apple's translation layer Rosetta 2 in order to function on Apple Silicon Macs, and this process can take some time.


Microsoft this week indicated that when launching any of its Mac apps for the first time on Apple Silicon Macs, the apps will bounce in the dock for approximately 20 seconds while the Rosetta 2 translation process is completed, with all subsequent launches being fast. This applies to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and OneDrive.

Apple's developer documentation acknowledges this matter, noting that the Rosetta 2 translation process "takes time" and that users "might perceive that translated apps launch or run more slowly at times" as a result:

If an executable contains only Intel instructions, macOS automatically launches Rosetta and begins the translation process. When translation finishes, the system launches the translated executable in place of the original. However, the translation process takes time, so users might perceive that translated apps launch or run more slowly at times.

To avoid this translation process, developers can create a universal binary for their apps, allowing them to run natively on both Apple Silicon Macs and Intel-based Macs with one executable file. Microsoft is one of many developers in the process of doing so.

A handful of apps have already been announced with universal support, including Darkroom, djay Pro AI, and OmniFocus.

The first Macs with the M1 chip will begin arriving to customers Tuesday.

Tags: Microsoft, Apple Silicon Guide, Rosetta
Top Rated Comments
Unggoy Murderer Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
1 hour ago at 12:33 pm
20 seconds is about the same amount of time it takes me to launch and use most crappy electron-based apps.

A single 20 second wait for an automatic and near native binary? Bargain if you asked me.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G725 Avatar
G725
1 hour ago at 12:37 pm
It would be interesting to see a comparison of native Geekbench and Rosetta Geekbench.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rudy69 Avatar
Rudy69
1 hour ago at 12:32 pm
This is by far the ideal situation. You can't really beat ahead of time translation, pretty much will be faster once it's done no matter what.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
steve217 Avatar
steve217
24 minutes ago at 01:22 pm
Could not Apple translate the apps on the App Store and create universal binaries for the M1 chip?

That would save a lot of energy as opposed to translating on each client.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
appleguy123 Avatar
appleguy123
55 minutes ago at 12:50 pm
This is actually really good. I was expecting Rosetta 2 to work like the original Rosetta and have to translate the code in real time.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
and 1989 others Avatar
and 1989 others
1 hour ago at 12:35 pm
To translate an application as massive as word, in up to 20 seconds is quite impressive. ~2Gb of application data.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Photographer Austin Mann Shares iPhone 12 Pro Max Camera Review

Monday November 9, 2020 12:07 pm PST by
When it comes to testing the camera features in new iPhone models, photographer Austin Mann's detailed reviews are second to none. iPhone 12 Pro Max reviews went live this morning, and Mann's in-depth camera test is also now available. Mann's review a must-read review for anyone who is interested in the iPhone 12 Pro Max for its camera, because this is the first year in some time that Apple...
Read Full Article122 comments

Apple Event Live Coverage: Apple Silicon Macs Announced! [Full Transcript of Event]

Tuesday November 10, 2020 9:00 am PST by
Apple's virtual "One More Thing" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to debut its first Mac models based on its own Apple Silicon chips. Rumors have indicated that the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro will be the first models to make the transition, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a possibility. It's not clear whether we'll see any other...
Read Full Article1036 comments

Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event in 6 Minutes

Tuesday November 10, 2020 1:06 pm PST by
Apple today held a third fall event, this time focused on Macs. Apple announced new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models, all of which are equipped with the first Apple Silicon chip, the M1. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple a little bit under an hour to introduce all of the new devices during the "One More Thing" event, but we've recapped all...
Read Full Article91 comments

Apple Ends Today's Mac Event With Return of Totally Jealous PC Guy

Tuesday November 10, 2020 12:36 pm PST by
Apple today hosted a virtual event to introduce its first three Macs with its custom-designed M1 chip, promising up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster graphics, up to 15x faster machine learning capabilities, and up to 2x as long battery life. Humorously, the event ended with a brief appearance from John Hodgman, known as the PC guy in Apple's iconic "Get a Mac" ads from...
Read Full Article88 comments

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro M1 Chips Have Same 8-Core CPUs, No Upgrades Available

Tuesday November 10, 2020 11:12 am PST by
The newly announced MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models that Apple announced today are equipped with the same 8-core M1 chip that also offers an integrated GPU, with Apple offering no CPU upgrades. There is, however, a GPU upgrade available for the MacBook Air. By default, the MacBook Air ships with an M1 chip with a 7-core GPU, while the MacBook Pro has the same M1 chip with an 8-core GPU. ...
Read Full Article333 comments

New MacBook Air Announced as First Apple Silicon Mac With M1 Chip and Fanless Design

Tuesday November 10, 2020 10:24 am PST by
Apple today introduced a new MacBook Air as its first Mac with a custom Apple Silicon processor known as the M1 chip. The new MacBook Air is up to 3.5x faster than the previous-generation MacBook Air, with up to 5x faster graphics performance. Key features of the new MacBook Air:Apple-designed M1 chip with 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU A completely silent, fanless design Up to 3.5x faster CPU, ...
Read Full Article207 comments

Report: 'iPhone 13 Pro' Models to Feature Low-Power LPTO Display Technology

Tuesday November 10, 2020 2:45 am PST by
Apple will adopt OLED displays with low-power LPTO backplane technology for at least two iPhone models in 2021, according to Korean website The Elec. From the report: LG Display will expand the production rate of its organic light emitting diode (OLED) panel factory lines dedicated to Apple, TheElec has learned. LG Display is planning to put in low-temperature polycrystalline oxide...
Read Full Article85 comments

Photo Depicts Alleged AirTag Keychain

Monday November 9, 2020 4:31 pm PST by
Rumors have suggested Apple's upcoming AirTags Bluetooth item trackers will come with various accessories to allow them to be attached to items, and now an alleged AirTag keychain has surfaced on Twitter. Leaker Fudge (@choco_bit) shared what might be an AirTag carrying accessory in a Saddle Brown color. A patent for an 'AirTag' accessory As Fudge points out, the design of the ring is...
Read Full Article121 comments

Future Apple Silicon Macs Rumored to Include Redesigned 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro, 24-Inch iMac, and Smaller Mac Pro

Wednesday November 11, 2020 8:28 am PST by
Apple's transition away from Intel processors in Macs is officially underway with this week's introduction of new 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini models with Apple's custom-designed M1 chip, and these three systems are just the beginning. Following its virtual event on Tuesday, Apple reiterated that the transition to Apple Silicon will take about two years to be completed....
Read Full Article245 comments

Watch: iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, MagSafe Duo Charger, and Leather Sleeve Unboxing Videos and Reviews

Monday November 9, 2020 6:00 am PST by
Apple's embargo has lifted on reviews for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max ahead of the devices launching on Friday. In addition to our more detailed review roundups, we've gathered a handful of unboxing videos and reviews of the devices below. There are also unboxing videos for Apple's upcoming MagSafe Duo Charger and Leather Sleeve accessories. Image: Andru Edwards The first thing...
Read Full Article71 comments