djay Pro AI for Mac Released With Support for M1 Chip

Algoriddim has today unveiled djay Pro AI for Mac, a universal app that can run natively on the M1 chip and take advantage of Apple's 16-core Neural Engine.

djay Pro AI allows users to separate vocals and instrumentals in real-time, as well as crossfade between individual components of two songs independently. This allows for impressive remixing capabilities as DJs can easily swap bass lines or melodies of two songs while their keys and beats are automatically matched. The "Neural Mix" feature can isolate beats, instruments, and vocals of any track.

Using the M1, djay Pro AI offers Mac users 15 times faster machine learning performance, resulting in ultra-low latency and enhanced precision for live DJ mixes.

djay Pro AI and its groundbreaking Neural Mix technology are profoundly impacting DJing and remix culture as a whole. And we're thrilled to bring it to the Mac. With the power of Apple's M1 chip we're doubling down on machine learning to introduce new features that mark a breakthrough in digital audio, including the possibility to apply audio effects not only on the whole track but on individual components of a song. The all-new streamlined user interface shines on macOS Big Sur and will offer DJs unprecedented tools to fine-tune their skills and mix music like never before.

djay Pro AI contains an extensive library of samples, loops, and audio effects, Neural Mix channel configurations and looping, music production tools, video mixing, integration with streaming services and hardware controllers, and more. It also replaces Neural Mix Pro for Mac with a single app to unify djay across macOS and iOS devices.

djay Pro AI is available now on the Mac App Store. There is an optional Pro subscription for $6.99 per month or $49.99 per year that offers full access to all content and features, and djay for iOS subscribers will get the complete djay Pro AI for Mac as part of their existing Pro subscription.