Popular iOS Camera App Darkroom Expands to Macs With Universal App Support
Popular camera app Darkroom was today updated to introduce Universal App support, which means that the newest version of Darkroom works on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. It is compatible with Apple's upcoming M1 Macs and Intel Macs that are running macOS Big Sur.
On the Mac, Darkroom offers up editing tools that have been optimized for a Mac experience and designed with the macOS Big Sur aesthetic. There's a translucent sidebar and native window toolbars, and interactions have been optimized for mouse, trackpad, and keyboard input.
Using Darkroom on Mac requires a Darkroom+ subscription, which is priced at $3.99 per month or $19.99 per year and provides access to Darkroom on all platforms. There's also an option to pay $49.99 to unlock the app forever. Darkroom+ includes video editing, curves and selective color tools, watermarking, and more.
Darkroom for Mac and iOS can be downloaded from the App Store. [Direct Link]
I believe this is a Catalyst job and it's really smooth.
I think someone in the board was saying some dumb guy on the verge was saying that it would take 3-5 years to get M1 apps. If the developers is using xcode (and most do) based on the dev videos I've seen looks pretty straight forward