How to Watch the Mac-Focused Apple Event on November 10, 2020

Apple is planning to hold a third fall 2020 event tomorrow on Tuesday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time through a livestream. The event will see Apple unveiling Apple Silicon Macs, and there's a possibility of a surprise like AirTags or AirPods Studio, but for the most part, we're expecting new 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips. See everything that's coming in our What to Expect guide.



There are multiple ways to watch the November 10 event, with details listed below. We've also included a useful guide on when the event will take place in your particular time zone.



Apple Events Website

With the Apple Events website, you can watch the event live on a Mac, iPhone, iPad, PC, or any other device with a web browser. The Apple Events website works in Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and other main browsers.



Just navigate to www.apple.com/apple-events/ using a web browser at the appropriate time to watch. You can visit the site now to add an event reminder to your calendar.



YouTube

Apple also plans to stream the event live on YouTube, which is perhaps the easiest and most efficient way to watch because the YouTube livestream can be viewed on every platform where YouTube is available, which is pretty much all platforms, from smartphones and tablets to consoles and smart TVs.

Apple TV App

Apple already posted a placeholder for the November 10 event on YouTube, and you can visit it now to set an event reminder through YouTube.

Apple used to have a dedicated Apple Events app on the Apple TV, but ahead of WWDC in June, it folded into the Apple TV app. On event day, there will be a prominent ‌Apple TV‌ app section dedicated to the livestream, which can be watched on any device where the ‌Apple TV‌ app is available.

This includes the ‌Apple TV‌, iPhones, iPads, Macs, and some smart TVs. If you have an ‌Apple TV‌, the ‌Apple TV‌ app is one of the best ways to watch the event live. Apple hasn't updated the ‌Apple TV‌ app with the new event as of yet, but it should be added soon.



Event Time Zones

Apple's event will take place at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, like most events. Event times in other time zones are listed below.

Honolulu, Hawaii -- 8:00 a.m. HST

Anchorage, Alaska -- 9:00 a.m. AKST

Cupertino, California -- 10:00 a.m. PST

Vancouver, Canada -- 10:00 a.m. PST

Phoenix, Arizona -- 11:00 a.m. MST

Denver, Colorado -- 11:00 a.m. MST

Chicago, Illinois -- 12:00 noon CST

New York, New York -- 1:00 p.m. EST

Toronto, Canada -- 1:00 p.m. EST

Halifax, Canada -- 2:00 p.m. AST

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -- 3:00 p.m. BRT

London, United Kingdom -- 6:00 p.m. BST

Berlin, Germany -- 7:00 p.m. CET

Paris, France -- 7:00 p.m. CET

Cape Town, South Africa -- 8:00 p.m. SAST

Moscow, Russia -- 8:00 p.m. MSK

Helsinki, Finland -- 9:00 p.m. EET

Istanbul, Turkey -- 9:00 p.m. TRT

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- 10:00 p.m. GST

Delhi, India -- 11:30 p.m. IST

Jakarta, Indonesia -- 1:00 a.m. WIB next day

Shanghai, China -- 2:00 a.m. CST next day

Singapore -- 2:00 a.m. SGT next day

Perth, Australia -- 2:00 a.m. AWST next day

Hong Kong -- 2:00 a.m. HKT next day

Seoul, South Korea -- 3:00 a.m. KST next day

Tokyo, Japan -- 3:00 a.m. JST next day

Brisbane, Australia - 4:00 a.m. AEST next day

Adelaide, Australia -- 4:30 a.m. ACDT next day

Sydney, Australia -- 5:00 a.m. AEDT next day

Auckland, New Zealand -- 7:00 a.m. NZDT next day

MacRumors Coverage

If you're not able to watch or just want to follow along with us as we watch the event unfold, visit MacRumors.com for our liveblog or follow us on Twitter at MacRumorsLive for our live tweet coverage.

Both the MacRumors site and our Twitter account are excellent ways to discuss the new announcements with other Apple enthusiasts as Apple unveils new products. Later in the day and throughout the week, we'll also have much more in-depth coverage of all of Apple's announcements, so make sure to stay tuned.