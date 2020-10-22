Apple Distributing New Heated Display Removal Machine for iPhone 12 Repairs

Apple is providing Genius Bars and Apple Authorized Service Providers with a new heated display removal fixture for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro repairs, according to information obtained by MacRumors from a reliable source.



To open iPhone 12 models, technicians will be required to slide the device into a specialized tray, and then place the tray into the high-temperature fixture for two minutes to warm up the adhesive below the display. Once the adhesive is loose, technicians will be able to remove the display by twisting an arm with a suction cup at the top of the machine.

It is unclear why Apple is requiring that heat be used to remove the display on iPhone 12 models, but it could be due to the devices having a new flat-edge design with a display that sits flush with the frame. iPhone 12 models also have improved IP68-rated water resistance up to a depth of six meters, which could mean the devices have stronger adhesive.

Apple's standard display removal tool for previous-generation iPhones is a relatively basic arm with a suction cup, with no heat involved.

Given that teardowns of iPhone 12 models have already surfaced online, it clearly remains possible to open the devices without using Apple's new heated fixture, but it will be a requirement for Genius Bars and Apple Authorized Service Providers nonetheless.

Apple recently disclosed its out-of-warranty repair pricing for iPhone 12 models, including $69 for a replacement battery and $279 for a screen repair. For all other damage, such as cracked rear glass, the repair fee is $449 for the iPhone 12 and $549 for the iPhone 12 Pro. To obtain service, visit the Get Support page on Apple's website.